Gerber Collision & Glass Opens Repair Center in Cornelius, North Carolina

CHICAGO, Aug. 19, 2020 /CNW/ - The Boyd Group Inc. (the "Boyd Group") announced the opening of a collision repair center in Cornelius, North Carolina. The location previously operated as a dealer collision center.

Cornelius is a suburb of Charlotte, the largest city in North Carolina, and is located along Lake Norman, the largest man-made body of fresh water in the state. The location is situated between our Huntersville and Mooresville repair centers.

"The opening of this repair center strengthens our brand in this region, enhancing our ability to provide high-quality service to customers and insurance partners," said Kevin Burnett, COO of Gerber Collision & Glass. "This marks another example of our commitment to growth."

The Boyd Group is continuously looking to add new collision repair locations to its existing network in Canada and the U.S. Interested collision repair center owners are asked to contact Stephen Boyd at the coordinates below for more information.

About The Boyd Group Inc.

The Boyd Group Inc. (the "Company") is one of the largest operators of non-franchised collision repair centers in North America in terms of number of locations and sales. The Company operates in Canada under the trade names Boyd Autobody & Glass (http://www.boydautobody.com) and Assured Automotive (http://www.assuredauto.ca), as well as in the U.S. under the trade name Gerber Collision & Glass (http://www.gerbercollision.com). In addition, the Company is a major retail auto glass operator in the U.S. with operations under the trade names Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority and Autoglassonly.com. The Company also operates a third party administrator, Gerber National Claim Services ("GNCS"), that offers glass, emergency roadside and first notice of loss services. For more information on The Boyd Group Inc. or Boyd Group Services Inc., please visit our website at (http://www.boydgroup.com).

SOURCE Gerber Collision & Glass

For further information: Stephen Boyd, Vice President, Corporate Development, Tel: (204) 594-1776, [email protected]