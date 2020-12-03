Gerber Collision & Glass Opens Repair Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

CHICAGO, Dec. 3, 2020 /CNW/ - The Boyd Group Inc. (the "Boyd Group") announced the opening of a collision repair center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

This location is on a well-traveled roadway with many retail businesses and auto dealers nearby. Charlotte is the county seat of Mecklenburg County and the largest city in North Carolina with a population approaching 900,000 people. The second largest banking center in the U.S., Charlotte hosts the corporate headquarters of Bank of America. Charlotte is home to the Carolina Panthers (NFL), Charlotte Hornets (NBA), Charlotte Motor Speedway, and the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

"The opening of this repair center, our second in Charlotte, reinforces our commitment to grow throughout North America," said Kevin Burnett, COO of Gerber Collision & Glass. "We are excited to continue to serve this community while providing high-quality repairs to customers and insurance partners."

The Boyd Group is continuously looking to add new collision repair locations to its existing network in Canada and the U.S. Interested collision repair center owners are asked to contact Jason Hope at the coordinates below for more information.

About The Boyd Group Inc.

The Boyd Group Inc. (the "Company") is one of the largest operators of non-franchised collision repair centers in North America in terms of number of locations and sales. The Company operates in Canada under the trade names Boyd Autobody & Glass ( http://www.boydautobody.com ) and Assured Automotive ( http://www.assuredauto.ca ), as well as in the U.S. under the trade name Gerber Collision & Glass ( http://www.gerbercollision.com ). In addition, the Company is a major retail auto glass operator in the U.S. with operations under the trade names Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority and Autoglassonly.com. The Company also operates a third party administrator, Gerber National Claim Services ("GNCS"), that offers glass, emergency roadside and first notice of loss services. For more information on The Boyd Group Inc. or Boyd Group Services Inc., please visit our website at ( http://www.boydgroup.com ).

For further information: Jason Hope, Vice President of Business Development and Strategic Projects, Tel: (530) 774-3887, [email protected]