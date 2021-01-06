Gerber Collision & Glass Opens Repair Center in Cathedral City, California

CHICAGO, Jan. 6, 2021 /CNW/ - The Boyd Group Inc. (the "Boyd Group") announced the opening of a collision repair center in Cathedral City, California.

Cathedral City, also known as "Cat City," is a desert resort city located between Palm Springs and Rancho Mirage and a primary municipality in the Colorado Desert's Coachella Valley. This location is visible from Highway 111 and to all who visit a dealership auto mall nearby.

"We look forward to delivering outstanding customer service and high-quality repairs while serving this community in the Cathedral City area," said Kevin Burnett, COO of Gerber Collision & Glass. "The opening of this location near our Palm Desert repair center expands our brand and reaffirms our commitment to growth throughout North America."

The Boyd Group is continuously looking to add new collision repair locations to its existing network in Canada and the U.S. Interested collision repair center owners are asked to contact Jason Hope at the coordinates below for more information.

About The Boyd Group Inc.

The Boyd Group Inc. (the "Company") is one of the largest operators of non-franchised collision repair centers in North America in terms of number of locations and sales. The Company operates in Canada under the trade names Boyd Autobody & Glass ( http://www.boydautobody.com ) and Assured Automotive ( http://www.assuredauto.ca ), as well as in the U.S. under the trade name Gerber Collision & Glass ( http://www.gerbercollision.com ). In addition, the Company is a major retail auto glass operator in the U.S. with operations under the trade names Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority and Autoglassonly.com. The Company also operates a third party administrator, Gerber National Claim Services ("GNCS"), that offers glass, emergency roadside and first notice of loss services. For more information on The Boyd Group Inc. or Boyd Group Services Inc., please visit our website at ( http://www.boydgroup.com ).

For further information: Jason Hope, Vice President of Business Development and Strategic Projects, Tel: (530) 774-3887, [email protected]