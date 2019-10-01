Gerber Collision & Glass Opens Location in East Peoria, Illinois

CHICAGO, Oct. 1, 2019 /CNW/ - The Boyd Group Inc. (the "Boyd Group") today announced the opening of a collision repair center in East Peoria, Illinois. The location previously operated as a collision repair facility and had been closed for more than a year.

East Peoria is located across the Illinois River from Peoria, the eighth-largest city in Illinois and part of a metropolitan area of approximately 375,000 people. East Peoria is home to Illinois Central College, the Par-A-Dice Hotel and Casino and many Caterpillar manufacturing facilities.

"Opening this repair center between our Peoria and Pekin locations strengthens our brand in this area," said Tim O'Day, President and COO of the Boyd Group. "We look forward to building on the high-quality service delivered by these locations to customers and insurance partners in this market."

The Boyd Group is continuously looking to add new collision repair locations to its existing network in Canada and the U.S. Interested collision repair center owners are asked to contact Stephen Boyd at the coordinates below for more information.

The Boyd Group Inc. (the "Company"), directly and through subsidiaries, is one of the largest operators of non-franchised collision repair centers in North America in terms of number of locations and sales. The Company operates locations in five Canadian provinces under the trade names Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive, as well as in 27 U.S. states under the trade name Gerber Collision & Glass. The Company is also a major retail auto glass operator in the U.S. with operations across 34 U.S. states under the trade names Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority and Autoglassonly.com. The Company also operates a third party administrator, Gerber National Claim Services ("GNCS"), that offers glass, emergency roadside and first notice of loss services.

