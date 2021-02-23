Gerber Collision & Glass Acquires Two Repair Centers in Ohio

CHICAGO, Feb. 23, 2021 /CNW/ - The Boyd Group Inc. (the "Boyd Group") announced the acquisition of two collision repair centers in Ohio.

These locations previously operated as Frankie & Dylan's Complete Collision & Custom Repair, originating in Mentor in 1995 and expanding to Streetsboro in 2011. Mentor is located approximately 30 miles northeast of Cleveland. Over 2 million visitors are attracted yearly to Headlands Beach State Park in Mentor. Streetsboro is within the Akron Metropolitan Statistical Area and located 20 miles northeast of Akron. Streetsboro's direct access to well-traveled roadways has greatly contributed to the rapid growth of manufacturing, distribution, commercial and residential development in the area.

"We are eager to welcome these teams to the Gerber family and build upon the stellar service provided by these repair centers," said Kevin Burnett, COO of Gerber Collision & Glass. "These acquisitions reinforce our commitment to expanding our brand and doing our very best to deliver an exceptional experience for customers and insurance partners."

The Boyd Group is continuously looking to add new collision repair locations to its existing network in Canada and the U.S. Interested collision repair center owners are asked to contact Jason Hope at the coordinates below for more information.

