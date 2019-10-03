Gerber Collision & Glass Acquires Two Locations in Washington

CHICAGO, Oct. 3, 2019 /CNW/ - The Boyd Group Inc. (the "Boyd Group") today announced the acquisition of two collision repair centers in the Seattle/Tacoma, Washington, area. These locations previously operated as Rainier Collision and have served the communities of Gig Harbor and Port Orchard for 12 years.

These repair centers are located within the fast-growing Kitsap Peninsula, with a population of approximately 270,000 people located across the Puget Sound west of Seattle and Tacoma.

"Acquiring these two repair centers enhances our brand in this region," said Tim O'Day, President and COO of the Boyd Group. "We are eager to build on the high-quality service delivered by these locations to customers and insurance partners in this market."

The Boyd Group is continuously looking to add new collision repair locations to its existing network in Canada and the U.S. Interested collision repair center owners are asked to contact Stephen Boyd at the coordinates below for more information.

About The Boyd Group Inc.

The Boyd Group Inc. (the "Company"), directly and through subsidiaries, is one of the largest operators of non-franchised collision repair centers in North America in terms of number of locations and sales. The Company operates locations in five Canadian provinces under the trade names Boyd Autobody & Glass ( http://www.boydautobody.com ) and Assured Automotive ( http://www.assuredauto.ca ), as well as in 27 U.S. states under the trade name Gerber Collision & Glass ( http://www.gerbercollision.com ). The Company uses newly acquired brand names during a transition period until acquired locations have been rebranded.The Company is also a major retail auto glass operator in the U.S. with operations across 34 U.S. states under the trade names Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority and Autoglassonly.com. The Company also operates a third party administrator, Gerber National Claim Services ("GNCS"), that offers glass, emergency roadside and first notice of loss services. GNCS has approximately 5,500 affiliated glass provider locations and 4,600 affiliated emergency roadside services providers throughout the U.S. For more information on The Boyd Group Inc. or Boyd Group Income Fund, please visit our website at ( http://www.boydgroup.com ).

