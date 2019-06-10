Gerber Collision & Glass Acquires Two Locations in Louisville, Kentucky

CHICAGO, June 10, 2019 /CNW/ - The Boyd Group Inc. (the "Boyd Group") today announced the June 10, 2019 opening of two collision repair centers in Louisville, Kentucky. The locations previously operated as Bill Etscorn & Sons Auto & Collision Centers, originating in 1984.

Louisville is located on the Ohio River, along the Indiana border, and is the largest city in Kentucky with a population of approximately 600,000 people within the city limits and a metropolitan area of 1.3 million.

"We look forward to maintaining the high-quality service customers have come to expect at these locations and introducing our brand to this area," said Tim O'Day, President and COO of the Boyd Group. "As we continue to expand our presence in this region we better position ourselves to serve our customers and insurance partners."

The Boyd Group is continuously looking to add new collision repair locations to its existing network in Canada and the U.S. Interested collision repair center owners are asked to contact Stephen Boyd at the contact coordinates below for more information.

About The Boyd Group Inc.

The Boyd Group Inc. (the "Company"), directly and through subsidiaries, is one of the largest operators of non-franchised collision repair centers in North America in terms of number of locations and sales. The Company operates locations in five Canadian provinces under the trade names Boyd Autobody & Glass ( http://www.boydautobody.com ) and Assured Automotive ( http://www.assuredauto.ca ), as well as in 27 U.S. states under the trade name Gerber Collision & Glass ( http://www.gerbercollision.com ). The Company uses newly acquired brand names during a transition period until acquired locations have been rebranded. The Company is also a major retail auto glass operator in the U.S. with locations across 34 U.S. states under the trade names Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority and Autoglassonly.com. The Company also operates a third party administrator, Gerber National Claim Services ("GNCS"), that offers glass, emergency roadside and first notice of loss services. GNCS has approximately 5,500 affiliated glass provider locations and 4,600 affiliated emergency roadside services providers throughout the U.S. For more information on The Boyd Group Inc. or Boyd Group Income Fund, please visit our website at ( http://www.boydgroup.com ).

Stephen Boyd, Vice President, Corporate Development, Tel: (204) 594-1776, stephen.boyd@boydgroup.com

