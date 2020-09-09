Gerber Collision & Glass Acquires Two Locations in Arkansas

CHICAGO, Sept. 9, 2020 /CNW/ - The Boyd Group Inc. (the "Boyd Group") announced the acquisition of two collision repair centers in Farmington and Rogers, Arkansas. This marks the Boyd Group's entry into the state of Arkansas.

The locations previously operated as Northwest Arkansas Collision Center, originating in 2007 in Farmington and expanding to Rogers in 2015. Both of these cities are within the metro Fayetteville market. Fayetteville is the second largest city in Arkansas. Farmington is located approximately seven miles southwest of Fayetteville. Rogers, the sixth largest city in Arkansas, is 20 miles north of Fayetteville.

"We are excited to introduce our high-quality repair to another U.S. state. We look forward to working with our insurance partners to deliver outstanding customer service and becoming a part of these communities," said Kevin Burnett, COO of Gerber Collision & Glass. "The opening of these repair centers reinforces our brand and demonstrates our commitment to growth moving forward."

The Boyd Group is continuously looking to add new collision repair locations to its existing network in Canada and the U.S. Interested collision repair center owners are asked to contact Stephen Boyd at the coordinates below for more information.

About The Boyd Group Inc.

The Boyd Group Inc. (the "Company") is one of the largest operators of non-franchised collision repair centers in North America in terms of number of locations and sales. The Company operates in Canada under the trade names Boyd Autobody & Glass ( http://www.boydautobody.com ) and Assured Automotive ( http://www.assuredauto.ca ), as well as in the U.S. under the trade name Gerber Collision & Glass ( http://www.gerbercollision.com ). In addition, the Company is a major retail auto glass operator in the U.S. with operations under the trade names Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority and Autoglassonly.com. The Company also operates a third party administrator, Gerber National Claim Services ("GNCS"), that offers glass, emergency roadside and first notice of loss services. For more information on The Boyd Group Inc. or Boyd Group Services Inc., please visit our website at ( http://www.boydgroup.com ).

SOURCE Gerber Collision & Glass

For further information: Stephen Boyd, Vice President, Corporate Development, Tel: (204) 594-1776, [email protected]