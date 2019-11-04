Gerber Collision & Glass Acquires Two Locations in Alabama

CHICAGO, Nov. 4, 2019 /CNW/ - The Boyd Group Inc. (the "Boyd Group") today announced the acquisition of two collision repair centers in Alabama. The location in Huntsville originated in 1981 and has operated as Quality Body Shop. The location in Pelham has operated as Oak Mountain Body Shop since 2001.

Huntsville, approximately 100 miles north of Birmingham, is the fourth largest city in Alabama and home to NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center. Pelham, 20 miles south of Birmingham, is home to the Oak Mountain Amphitheatre, which hosts many musical headliners.

"Acquiring these two repair centers strengthens our brand in the Birmingham region," said Tim O'Day, President and COO of the Boyd Group. "We look forward to building on the high-quality service delivered by these locations to customers and insurance partners in this market."

The Boyd Group is continuously looking to add new collision repair locations to its existing network in Canada and the U.S. Interested collision repair center owners are asked to contact Stephen Boyd at the coordinates below for more information.

About The Boyd Group Inc.

The Boyd Group Inc. (the "Company"), directly and through subsidiaries, is one of the largest operators of non-franchised collision repair centers in North America in terms of number of locations and sales. The Company operates locations in five Canadian provinces under the trade names Boyd Autobody & Glass ( http://www.boydautobody.com ) and Assured Automotive ( http://www.assuredauto.ca ), as well as in 27 U.S. states under the trade name Gerber Collision & Glass ( http://www.gerbercollision.com ). The Company uses newly acquired brand names during a transition period until acquired locations have been rebranded.The Company is also a major retail auto glass operator in the U.S. with operations across 34 U.S. states under the trade names Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority and Autoglassonly.com. The Company also operates a third party administrator, Gerber National Claim Services ("GNCS"), that offers glass, emergency roadside and first notice of loss services. GNCS has approximately 5,500 affiliated glass provider locations and 4,600 affiliated emergency roadside services providers throughout the U.S. For more information on The Boyd Group Inc. or Boyd Group Income Fund, please visit our website at ( http://www.boydgroup.com ).

SOURCE Gerber Collision & Glass

For further information: Stephen Boyd, Vice President, Corporate Development, Tel: (204) 594-1776, stephen.boyd@boydgroup.com