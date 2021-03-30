Gerber Collision & Glass Acquires Three Repair Centers in Tallahassee, Florida

CHICAGO, March 30, 2021 /CNW/ - The Boyd Group Inc. (the "Boyd Group") announced the acquisition of three collision repair centers in Tallahassee, Florida.

These locations operated as Universal Collision, the first opening in 2001. Tallahassee is the state capital of Florida, county seat of Leon County and home to Florida State University and Florida A&M universities. With a population approaching 200,000 people, Tallahassee is the eighth largest city in Florida in a metropolitan area of approximately 390,000.

"Acquiring these high-performing repair centers will help introduce our brand to new customers and better serve our insurance partners," said Kevin Burnett, COO of Gerber Collision & Glass. "We look forward to delivering high-quality collision and glass repair and outstanding customer service to this region."

The Boyd Group is continuously looking to add new collision repair locations to its existing network in Canada and the U.S. Interested collision repair center owners are asked to contact Jason Hope at the coordinates below for more information.

About The Boyd Group Inc.

The Boyd Group Inc. (the "Company") is one of the largest operators of non-franchised collision repair centers in North America in terms of number of locations and sales. The Company operates in Canada under the trade names Boyd Autobody & Glass ( http://www.boydautobody.com ) and Assured Automotive ( http://www.assuredauto.ca ), as well as in the U.S. under the trade name Gerber Collision & Glass ( http://www.gerbercollision.com ). In addition, the Company is a major retail auto glass operator in the U.S. with operations under the trade names Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority and Autoglassonly.com. The Company also operates a third party administrator, Gerber National Claim Services ("GNCS"), that offers glass, emergency roadside and first notice of loss services. For more information on The Boyd Group Inc. or Boyd Group Services Inc., please visit our website at ( http://www.boydgroup.com ).

