Gerber Collision & Glass Acquires Three Locations in South Carolina

CHICAGO, Sept. 16, 2019 /CNW/ - The Boyd Group Inc. (the "Boyd Group") today announced the acquisition of three collision repair centers in the Columbia, South Carolina, area. These locations previously operated as Baker Collision Express. The Irmo shop opened in 2004, the Lexington repair center was added in 2013 and the Columbia location opened in 2016.

Columbia, the state capital, is the second largest city in South Carolina and is home to the University of South Carolina. This metropolitan area population includes approximately 850,000 people.

"We look forward to delivering the high-quality service that customers and our insurance partners in this market have come to expect," said Tim O'Day, President and COO of the Boyd Group. "Acquiring these repair centers enhances our brand in this region and begins to fill a void between our Georgia and North Carolina locations."

The Boyd Group is continuously looking to add new collision repair locations to its existing network in Canada and the U.S. Interested collision repair center owners are asked to contact Stephen Boyd at the coordinates below for more information.

About The Boyd Group Inc.

The Boyd Group Inc. (the "Company"), directly and through subsidiaries, is one of the largest operators of non-franchised collision repair centers in North America in terms of number of locations and sales. The Company operates locations in five Canadian provinces under the trade names Boyd Autobody & Glass ( http://www.boydautobody.com ) and Assured Automotive ( http://www.assuredauto.ca ), as well as in 27 U.S. states under the trade name Gerber Collision & Glass ( http://www.gerbercollision.com ). The Company uses newly acquired brand names during a transition period until acquired locations have been rebranded.The Company is also a major retail auto glass operator in the U.S. with operations across 34 U.S. states under the trade names Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority and Autoglassonly.com. The Company also operates a third party administrator, Gerber National Claim Services ("GNCS"), that offers glass, emergency roadside and first notice of loss services. GNCS has approximately 5,500 affiliated glass provider locations and 4,600 affiliated emergency roadside services providers throughout the U.S. For more information on The Boyd Group Inc. or Boyd Group Income Fund, please visit our website at ( http://www.boydgroup.com ).

SOURCE Gerber Collision & Glass

For further information: Stephen Boyd, Vice President, Corporate Development, Tel: (204) 594-1776, stephen.boyd@boydgroup.com