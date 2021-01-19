Gerber Collision & Glass Acquires Repair Center in Wyandotte, Michigan

CHICAGO, Jan. 19, 2021 /CNW/ - The Boyd Group Inc. (the "Boyd Group") announced the acquisition of a collision repair center in Wyandotte, Michigan.

This location previously operated as Eureka Body & Fender and has serviced the market for 47 years. Located in southeastern Michigan on the Detroit River, Wyandotte is approximately 11 miles south of Detroit and 10 miles north of our Woodhaven location.

"We are excited to build on the foundation of delivering outstanding customer service that this repair center is known for," said Kevin Burnett, COO of Gerber Collision & Glass. "The acquisition of this location near our Woodhaven repair center expands our brand and allows us to better assist our customers and insurance partners."

The Boyd Group is continuously looking to add new collision repair locations to its existing network in Canada and the U.S. Interested collision repair center owners are asked to contact Jason Hope at the coordinates below for more information.

About The Boyd Group Inc.

The Boyd Group Inc. (the "Company") is one of the largest operators of non-franchised collision repair centers in North America in terms of number of locations and sales. The Company operates in Canada under the trade names Boyd Autobody & Glass ( http://www.boydautobody.com ) and Assured Automotive ( http://www.assuredauto.ca ), as well as in the U.S. under the trade name Gerber Collision & Glass ( http://www.gerbercollision.com ). In addition, the Company is a major retail auto glass operator in the U.S. with operations under the trade names Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority and Autoglassonly.com. The Company also operates a third party administrator, Gerber National Claim Services ("GNCS"), that offers glass, emergency roadside and first notice of loss services. For more information on The Boyd Group Inc. or Boyd Group Services Inc., please visit our website at ( http://www.boydgroup.com ).

For further information: Jason Hope, Vice President of Business Development and Strategic Projects, Tel: (530) 774-3887, [email protected]