Gerber Collision & Glass Acquires Repair Center in Tacoma, Washington

CHICAGO, Dec. 5, 2019 /CNW/ - The Boyd Group Inc. (the "Boyd Group") today announced the acquisition of a collision repair center in Tacoma, Washington. The location previously operated as Salatino's Collision Center.

Located in Washington's Puget Sound, Tacoma is the county seat of Pierce County and the third largest city in Washington with a population of approximately 200,000 people.

"The Boyd Group is committed to delivering high-quality service to our customers and insurance partners and this acquisition enhances our ability to do that," said Tim O'Day, President and COO of the Boyd Group. "Our brand is strong in this region of the country and we look forward to growing our presence moving forward."

The Boyd Group is continuously looking to add new collision repair locations to its existing network in Canada and the U.S. Interested collision repair center owners are asked to contact Stephen Boyd at the coordinates below for more information.

About The Boyd Group Inc.

The Boyd Group Inc. (the "Company"), directly and through subsidiaries, is one of the largest operators of non-franchised collision repair centers in North America in terms of number of locations and sales. The Company operates locations in five Canadian provinces under the trade names Boyd Autobody & Glass ( http://www.boydautobody.com ) and Assured Automotive ( http://www.assuredauto.ca ), as well as in 27 U.S. states under the trade name Gerber Collision & Glass ( http://www.gerbercollision.com ). The Company uses newly acquired brand names during a transition period until acquired locations have been rebranded.The Company is also a major retail auto glass operator in the U.S. with operations across 34 U.S. states under the trade names Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority and Autoglassonly.com. The Company also operates a third party administrator, Gerber National Claim Services ("GNCS"), that offers glass, emergency roadside and first notice of loss services. GNCS has approximately 5,500 affiliated glass provider locations and 4,600 affiliated emergency roadside services providers throughout the U.S. For more information on The Boyd Group Inc. or Boyd Group Income Fund, please visit our website at ( http://www.boydgroup.com ).

