Gerber Collision & Glass Acquires Repair Center in Simi Valley, California

CHICAGO, Ill., April 1, 2021 /CNW/ - The Boyd Group Inc. (the "Boyd Group") announced the acquisition of a collision repair center in Simi Valley, California.

This location originated in 1982 as Star Auto Body and has operated at the current location since 2000. Simi Valley is part of the Greater Los Angeles area, located in the southeast corner of Ventura County, approximately 30 miles northwest from downtown Los Angeles. Simi Valley is home to the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library.

"This acquisition enhances our footprint in the Southern California region and is situated on a well-traveled major roadway, helping us introduce our brand to new customers while better assisting our insurance partners," said Kevin Burnett, COO of Gerber Collision & Glass. "We are excited to provide high-quality repairs and stellar customer service to this community."

The Boyd Group is continuously looking to add new collision repair locations to its existing network in Canada and the U.S. Interested collision repair center owners are asked to contact Jason Hope at the coordinates below for more information.

About The Boyd Group Inc.

The Boyd Group Inc. (the "Company") is one of the largest operators of non-franchised collision repair centers in North America in terms of number of locations and sales. The Company operates in Canada under the trade names Boyd Autobody & Glass ( http://www.boydautobody.com ) and Assured Automotive ( http://www.assuredauto.ca ), as well as in the U.S. under the trade name Gerber Collision & Glass ( http://www.gerbercollision.com ). In addition, the Company is a major retail auto glass operator in the U.S. with operations under the trade names Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority and Autoglassonly.com. The Company also operates a third party administrator, Gerber National Claim Services ("GNCS"), that offers glass, emergency roadside and first notice of loss services. For more information on The Boyd Group Inc. or Boyd Group Services Inc., please visit our website at ( http://www.boydgroup.com ).

SOURCE Gerber Collision & Glass

For further information: Jason Hope, Vice President of Business Development and Strategic Projects, Tel: (530) 774-3887, [email protected]