Gerber Collision & Glass Acquires Repair Center in Nashville, Tennessee

CHICAGO, Nov. 25, 2019 /CNW/ - The Boyd Group Inc. (the "Boyd Group") today announced the acquisition of a collision repair center in Nashville, Tennessee. The location previously operated as Whaley Body Shop and has been part of the community for over 60 years and at the current location since 1982.

Nicknamed "Music City, USA," Nashville is the capital and largest city in Tennessee, with a population approaching 700,000 people (nearly 1.8 million in the metropolitan area.) Nashville is home to the Country Music Hall of Fame, Vanderbilt University and Medical Center, and a Nissan manufacturing facility.

"The acquisition of this location bolsters our brand in this area of the country," said Tim O'Day, President and COO of the Boyd Group. "With the addition of this location, we are committed to continuing to provide the highest level of quality service to customers and insurance partners in this growing region."

The Boyd Group is continuously looking to add new collision repair locations to its existing network in Canada and the U.S. Interested collision repair center owners are asked to contact Stephen Boyd at the coordinates below for more information.

About The Boyd Group Inc.

The Boyd Group Inc. (the "Company"), directly and through subsidiaries, is one of the largest operators of non-franchised collision repair centers in North America in terms of number of locations and sales. The Company operates locations in five Canadian provinces under the trade names Boyd Autobody & Glass ( http://www.boydautobody.com ) and Assured Automotive ( http://www.assuredauto.ca ), as well as in 27 U.S. states under the trade name Gerber Collision & Glass ( http://www.gerbercollision.com ). The Company uses newly acquired brand names during a transition period until acquired locations have been rebranded.The Company is also a major retail auto glass operator in the U.S. with operations across 34 U.S. states under the trade names Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority and Autoglassonly.com. The Company also operates a third party administrator, Gerber National Claim Services ("GNCS"), that offers glass, emergency roadside and first notice of loss services. GNCS has approximately 5,500 affiliated glass provider locations and 4,600 affiliated emergency roadside services providers throughout the U.S. For more information on The Boyd Group Inc. or Boyd Group Income Fund, please visit our website at ( http://www.boydgroup.com ).

SOURCE Gerber Collision & Glass

For further information: Stephen Boyd, Vice President, Corporate Development, Tel: (204) 594-1776, stephen.boyd@boydgroup.com