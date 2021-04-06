Gerber Collision & Glass Acquires Repair Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

CHICAGO, April 6, 2021 /CNW/ - The Boyd Group Inc. (the "Boyd Group") announced the acquisition of a collision repair center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

This location operated as Prestige Auto Works and has served this market for nearly 40 years. Milwaukee is the largest city in Wisconsin with a metropolitan population of over 2 million people and is the founding city of Harley Davidson, Miller Brewing Company and a number of other Fortune 500 companies. Often referred to as the City of Festivals, Milwaukee is well known for its annual summer music festival which can bring over 800 bands and 900,000 guests to the city.

"We are excited to welcome this location, which has built a strong reputation for providing high-quality repairs," said Kevin Burnett, COO of Gerber Collision & Glass. "This acquisition strengthens our brand and introduces us to new customers in this region while aiding in assisting our insurance partners."

The Boyd Group is continuously looking to add new collision repair locations to its existing network in Canada and the U.S. Interested collision repair center owners are asked to contact Jason Hope at the coordinates below for more information.

About The Boyd Group Inc.

The Boyd Group Inc. (the "Company") is one of the largest operators of non-franchised collision repair centers in North America in terms of number of locations and sales. The Company operates in Canada under the trade names Boyd Autobody & Glass ( http://www.boydautobody.com ) and Assured Automotive ( http://www.assuredauto.ca ), as well as in the U.S. under the trade name Gerber Collision & Glass ( http://www.gerbercollision.com ). In addition, the Company is a major retail auto glass operator in the U.S. with operations under the trade names Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority and Autoglassonly.com. The Company also operates a third party administrator, Gerber National Claim Services ("GNCS"), that offers glass, emergency roadside and first notice of loss services. For more information on The Boyd Group Inc. or Boyd Group Services Inc., please visit our website at ( http://www.boydgroup.com ).

