Gerber Collision & Glass Acquires Repair Center in Columbia, South Carolina

CHICAGO, Feb. 16, 2021 /CNW/ - The Boyd Group Inc. (the "Boyd Group") announced the acquisition of a collision repair center in Columbia, South Carolina.

This location operated as Jimmy Rivers Body & Paint Shop for more than five decades. Columbia is the capital of South Carolina, the second largest city in the state and anchors a metropolitan area of approximately 850,000 people. Columbia is home to the University of South Carolina and Fort Jackson, a U.S. Army installation.

"We are eager to build upon the foundation of established high-quality repair and stellar customer service that this facility provides," said Kevin Burnett, COO of Gerber Collision & Glass. "We look forward to expanding our brand to customers in this region and serving our insurance partners with this acquisition."

The Boyd Group is continuously looking to add new collision repair locations to its existing network in Canada and the U.S. Interested collision repair center owners are asked to contact Jason Hope at the coordinates below for more information.

About The Boyd Group Inc.

The Boyd Group Inc. (the "Company") is one of the largest operators of non-franchised collision repair centers in North America in terms of number of locations and sales. The Company operates in Canada under the trade names Boyd Autobody & Glass ( http://www.boydautobody.com ) and Assured Automotive ( http://www.assuredauto.ca ), as well as in the U.S. under the trade name Gerber Collision & Glass ( http://www.gerbercollision.com ). In addition, the Company is a major retail auto glass operator in the U.S. with operations under the trade names Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority and Autoglassonly.com. The Company also operates a third party administrator, Gerber National Claim Services ("GNCS"), that offers glass, emergency roadside and first notice of loss services. For more information on The Boyd Group Inc. or Boyd Group Services Inc., please visit our website at ( http://www.boydgroup.com ).

For further information: Jason Hope, Vice President of Business Development and Strategic Projects, Tel: (530) 774-3887, [email protected]