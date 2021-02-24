Gerber Collision & Glass Acquires Repair Center in Amarillo, Texas

CHICAGO, Feb. 24, 2021 /CNW/ - The Boyd Group Inc. (the "Boyd Group") announced the acquisition of a collision repair center in Amarillo, Texas.

This location operated as a collision repair center at a dealership. Amarillo is the county seat for Potter County, the 14th most populous city in Texas, the largest city in the Texas Panhandle and the primary city in a metropolitan area of nearly 310,000 people.

"We are eager to welcome this high-performing team and look forward to continuing to provide high-quality repairs to the Amarillo region," said Kevin Burnett, COO of Gerber Collision & Glass. "This acquisition will help our effort to deliver outstanding customer service and better assist our insurance partners."

The Boyd Group is continuously looking to add new collision repair locations to its existing network in Canada and the U.S. Interested collision repair center owners are asked to contact Jason Hope at the coordinates below for more information.

The Boyd Group Inc. (the "Company") is one of the largest operators of non-franchised collision repair centers in North America in terms of number of locations and sales. The Company operates in Canada under the trade names Boyd Autobody & Glass ( http://www.boydautobody.com ) and Assured Automotive ( http://www.assuredauto.ca ), as well as in the U.S. under the trade name Gerber Collision & Glass ( http://www.gerbercollision.com ). In addition, the Company is a major retail auto glass operator in the U.S. with operations under the trade names Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority and Autoglassonly.com. The Company also operates a third party administrator, Gerber National Claim Services ("GNCS"), that offers glass, emergency roadside and first notice of loss services. For more information on The Boyd Group Inc. or Boyd Group Services Inc., please visit our website at ( http://www.boydgroup.com ).

