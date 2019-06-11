Gerber Collision & Glass Acquires Location in Watauga, Texas

CHICAGO, IL, June 11, 2019 /CNW/ - The Boyd Group Inc. (the "Boyd Group") today announced the June 11, 2019 opening of a collision repair center in Watauga, Texas. The location previously operated as PlanetPaint Collision Center for almost five years.

Watauga is a northeastern suburb of Fort Worth in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, the economic and cultural hub of North Central Texas with a population of more than 7.5 million people.

"We are excited to continue to provide the outstanding service customers have received from this location," said Tim O'Day, President and COO of the Boyd Group. "The opening of this repair center expands our brand in this market and better positions us to serve our customers and insurance partners."

The Boyd Group is continuously looking to add new collision repair locations to its existing network in Canada and the U.S. Interested collision repair center owners are asked to contact Stephen Boyd at the contact coordinates below for more information.

About The Boyd Group Inc.

The Boyd Group Inc. (the "Company"), directly and through subsidiaries, is one of the largest operators of non-franchised collision repair centers in North America in terms of number of locations and sales. The Company operates locations in five Canadian provinces under the trade names Boyd Autobody & Glass ( http://www.boydautobody.com ) and Assured Automotive ( http://www.assuredauto.ca ), as well as in 27 U.S. states under the trade name Gerber Collision & Glass ( http://www.gerbercollision.com ). The Company uses newly acquired brand names during a transition period until acquired locations have been rebranded.The Company is also a major retail auto glass operator in the U.S. with locations across 34 U.S. states under the trade names Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority and Autoglassonly.com. The Company also operates a third party administrator, Gerber National Claim Services ("GNCS"), that offers glass, emergency roadside and first notice of loss services. GNCS has approximately 5,500 affiliated glass provider locations and 4,600 affiliated emergency roadside services providers throughout the U.S. For more information on The Boyd Group Inc. or Boyd Group Income Fund, please visit our website at ( http://www.boydgroup.com ).

For further information: Stephen Boyd, Vice President, Corporate Development, Tel: (204) 594-1776, stephen.boyd@boydgroup.com

