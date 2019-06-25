Gerber Collision & Glass Acquires Location in Austin, Texas

CHICAGO, IL, June 25, 2019 /CNW/ - The Boyd Group Inc. (the "Boyd Group") today announced the June 25, 2019 opening of a collision repair center in Austin, Texas. The location previously operated as Aus-Tex Body & Frame. Austin is the capital of Texas, the 11th largest city in the U.S., and home to the University of Texas.

"We look forward to continuing to provide the outstanding service customers have received from this repair center," said Tim O'Day, President and COO of the Boyd Group. "The opening of this location expands our brand in the Texas market and better allows us to serve our customers and insurance partners."

The Boyd Group is continuously looking to add new collision repair locations to its existing network in Canada and the U.S. Interested collision repair center owners are asked to contact Stephen Boyd at the contact coordinates below for more information.

About The Boyd Group Inc.

The Boyd Group Inc. (the "Company), directly and through subsidiaries, is one of the largest operators of non-franchised collision repair centers in North America in terms of number of locations and sales. The Company operates locations in five Canadian provinces under the trade names Boyd Autobody & Glass ( http://www.boydautobody.com ) and Assured Automotive ( http://www.assuredauto.ca ), as well as in 27 U.S. states under the trade name Gerber Collision & Glass ( http://www.gerbercollision.com ). The Company uses newly acquired brand names during a transition period until acquired locations have been rebranded.The Company is also a major retail auto glass operator in the U.S. with locations across 34 U.S. states under the trade names Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority and Autoglassonly.com. The Company also operates a third party administrator, Gerber National Claim Services ("GNCS"), that offers glass, emergency roadside and first notice of loss services. GNCS has approximately 5,500 affiliated glass provider locations and 4,600 affiliated emergency roadside services providers throughout the U.S. For more information on The Boyd Group Inc. or Boyd Group Income Fund, please visit our website at ( http://www.boydgroup.com ).

SOURCE Gerber Collision & Glass

For further information: Stephen Boyd, Vice President, Corporate Development, Tel: (204) 594-1776, stephen.boyd@boydgroup.com