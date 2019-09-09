Gerber Collision & Glass Acquires Four Locations in Evansville, Indiana, Area

CHICAGO, Sept. 9, 2019 /CNW/ - The Boyd Group Inc. (the "Boyd Group") today announced the acquisition of a multi-store operation consisting of four collision repair centers: three in Indiana, one in Kentucky. These locations previously operated as Lefler Collision & Glass, originating in the 1950s, with the most recent opening in 2015.

Two of the repair centers are located in Evansville, Indiana, along with one each in Newburgh, Indiana, and Henderson, Kentucky. Evansville is the third most populated city in Indiana with 900,000 people residing in the region.

"These acquisitions bolster our brand in this area and help bridge the gap between our locations in Louisville and Nashville," said Tim O'Day, President and COO of the Boyd Group. "We are eager to deliver the high-quality service that these customers and our insurance partners have come to expect in this area."

The Boyd Group is continuously looking to add new collision repair locations to its existing network in Canada and the U.S. Interested collision repair center owners are asked to contact Stephen Boyd at the coordinates below for more information.

The Boyd Group Inc. (the "Company"), directly and through subsidiaries, is one of the largest operators of non-franchised collision repair centers in North America in terms of number of locations and sales. The Company operates locations in five Canadian provinces under the trade names Boyd Autobody & Glass ( http://www.boydautobody.com ) and Assured Automotive ( http://www.assuredauto.ca ), as well as in 27 U.S. states under the trade name Gerber Collision & Glass ( http://www.gerbercollision.com ). The Company uses newly acquired brand names during a transition period until acquired locations have been rebranded. The Company is also a major retail auto glass operator in the U.S. with operations across 34 U.S. states under the trade names Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority and Autoglassonly.com. The Company also operates a third party administrator, Gerber National Claim Services ("GNCS"), that offers glass, emergency roadside and first notice of loss services. GNCS has approximately 5,500 affiliated glass provider locations and 4,600 affiliated emergency roadside services providers throughout the U.S. For more information on The Boyd Group Inc. or Boyd Group Income Fund, please visit our website at ( http://www.boydgroup.com ).

