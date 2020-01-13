Gerber Collision & Glass Acquires 9 Locations in California

CHICAGO, Jan. 13, 2020 /CNW/ - The Boyd Group Inc. (the "Boyd Group") announced that it has entered the state of California via two acquisitions representing nine locations in the suburban Los Angeles area. Six of the shops, including one intake center, are located in Corona, Lake Elsinore, Menifee, Moreno Valley, Murrieta and Palm Desert and previously operated as International Auto Crafters. The locations in Newhall, Santa Clarita and Valencia operated as Centre Pointe Collision.

All of these shops are located east of Los Angeles in Riverside County, the fourth-most populous county in California and 11th in the U.S., and within a metropolitan area of approximately 4 million people that is projected to remain one of the fastest growing regions in California. International Auto Crafters originated in 1990 in Moreno Valley, with the Lake Elsinore location added in 2001 and then rapidly growing in the most recent five years with the location in Corona opening mid-2019. Centre Pointe Collision started in 1992 in Valencia, with the Santa Clarita repair center built in 2003 and the Newhall location added in 2014.

"We are excited to enter a new state and expand our footprint on the West Coast, reinforcing our brand and providing the high-quality service customers in this region have come to expect," said Kevin Burnett, COO of Gerber Collision & Glass. "With these acquisitions and our new locations, we also look forward to better serving our insurance partners with their West Coast needs."

The Boyd Group is continuously looking to add new collision repair locations to its existing network in Canada and the U.S. Interested collision repair center owners are asked to contact Stephen Boyd at the coordinates below for more information.

About The Boyd Group Inc.

The Boyd Group Inc. (the "Company") is one of the largest operators of non-franchised collision repair centers in North America in terms of number of locations and sales. The Company operates locations in Canada under the trade names Boyd Autobody & Glass ( http://www.boydautobody.com ) and Assured Automotive ( http://www.assuredauto.ca ), as well as in the U.S. under the trade name Gerber Collision & Glass ( http://www.gerbercollision.com ). In addition, the Company is a major retail auto glass operator in the U.S. with operations under the trade names Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority and Autoglassonly.com. The Company also operates a third party administrator, Gerber National Claim Services ("GNCS"), that offers glass, emergency roadside and first notice of loss services. For more information on The Boyd Group Inc. or Boyd Group Services Inc., please visit our website at ( http://www.boydgroup.com ).

SOURCE Gerber Collision & Glass

For further information: Stephen Boyd, Vice President, Corporate Development, Tel: (204) 594-1776, [email protected]