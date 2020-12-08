Gerber Collision & Glass Acquires 11 Locations in California

CHICAGO, Dec. 8, 2020 /CNW/ - The Boyd Group Inc. (the "Boyd Group") announced the acquisition of 11 locations in California. Included in the acquisition are 10 repair centers and one intake center in the counties of Riverside and San Bernardino in southern California, east of Los Angeles.

Originating with two repair centers in 2004, these new locations were commonly branded as 1st Certified Collision Centers in 2016. Riverside County is the 10th-most populous county in the U.S., home to approximately 2.5 million people, and includes locations in Banning, Hemet, Menifee and two in Riverside. The other six repair centers, located in Grand Terrace, Hesperia, Highland, Redlands, San Bernardino and Victorville, are in San Bernardino County, the 14th-most populated county in America with a population of 2.2 million people. San Bernardino County is the largest in the U.S. and about the size of the state of West Virginia.

"We welcome these high-performing teams to Gerber and are excited to provide best-in-quality repairs and outstanding service that customers and insurance partners have come to expect in this region," said Kevin Burnett, COO of Gerber Collision & Glass. "We remain focused on building our brand and these acquisitions demonstrate our commitment to grow throughout North America."

The Boyd Group is continuously looking to add new collision repair locations to its existing network in Canada and the U.S. Interested collision repair center owners are asked to contact Jason Hope at the coordinates below for more information.

About The Boyd Group Inc.

The Boyd Group Inc. (the "Company") is one of the largest operators of non-franchised collision repair centers in North America in terms of number of locations and sales. The Company operates in Canada under the trade names Boyd Autobody & Glass ( http://www.boydautobody.com ) and Assured Automotive ( http://www.assuredauto.ca ), as well as in the U.S. under the trade name Gerber Collision & Glass ( http://www.gerbercollision.com ). In addition, the Company is a major retail auto glass operator in the U.S. with operations under the trade names Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority and Autoglassonly.com. The Company also operates a third party administrator, Gerber National Claim Services ("GNCS"), that offers glass, emergency roadside and first notice of loss services. For more information on The Boyd Group Inc. or Boyd Group Services Inc., please visit our website at ( http://www.boydgroup.com ).

