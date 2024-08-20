Geotab ITS Announces Multi-Agency Statewide Contract in California, Delivering Actionable Insights for Transportation Networks

Caltrans spearheads statewide utilization of Geotab ITS freight data for enhanced transportation planning, economic development and future funding opportunities

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 20, 2024 /CNW/ - Responding to the need for robust data in transportation planning, forecasting, and modeling, Geotab Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS), a Geotab business unit providing governments and organizations with actionable, real-world insights to improve their transportation networks, today announced a new multi-agency, statewide contract that leverages the comprehensive capabilities of the Geotab ITS Altitude platform.

Under this new contract by Caltrans – California's Department of Transportation – and other partner agencies will gain access to a suite of advanced analytics tools, including the Altitude platform's Origin & Destination, Stop Analytics, Regional Travel Metrics and Roads capabilities. The collaboration is designed to substantially enhance multiple facets of transportation management across the state, including:

Planning: Leveraging data to meticulously craft transportation blueprints for the state's future.

Forecasting: Utilizing contextual analytics to anticipate demands and trends in the transportation ecosystem.

Modeling: Creating accurate simulations to assess and optimize transportation systems.

Funding: Facilitating data-driven approaches to support the competitive process of applying for state and federal funding opportunities.

"Through this partnership, we are able to provide quality and trustworthy aggregate freight insights that can guide the state into a new realm of data-centric transportation planning," said Nate Veeh, Associate Vice President, Intelligent Transportation Systems. "This is where technology meets roadways, not just to inform vital decision making but also to reimagine what our future travel infrastructure and statewide resiliency could look like."

The impact of Geotab ITS' data is evident in real-world scenarios. One example is providing Caltrans with relevant aggregate transportation insights to help inform its 2027 California Freight Mobility Plan (CFMP). The analytics derived from the Altitude platform play a vital role in understanding how the freight network is being utilized today in order to craft a plan to support the growing and evolving supply chain of California. Agencies will also be using these data insights to streamline traffic flow, improving travel times and reducing bottlenecks —a snapshot of how granular data translates to tangible improvements on the ground.

"Utilizing aggregate commercial fleet and freight data is crucial for the success of infrastructure projects such as the CFMP plan. Understanding the flow of goods and forecasting trends in the transportation system allows leaders and planners to ensure our economy's backbone continues to move smoothly," added Veeh.

The power of data insights is unlocking a new chapter in transportation management and planning in California. While this release specifically highlights the leadership of Caltrans, the collaborative effort extends to several agencies, each playing a strategic role in transforming California's transportation paradigms. More information and insights will be released as projects unfold with these agencies.

Our team of data science, AI, software engineering and user experience specialists has one purpose – helping transportation data stakeholders understand and act on the context behind their traffic data. Geotab ITS' vision is to develop safer, more sustainable and equitable transportation networks for all through the intrinsic power of contextual commercial vehicle insights. We work closely with a variety of organizations in both the public and private sectors to help them achieve their transportation infrastructure and policy goals. Geotab ITS promotes economic prosperity and streamlined people and goods movement by supplying trustworthy, high-quality transportation insights.

We are dedicated to providing aggregate observed, real-world data so you can make more informed decisions to improve efficiency, sustainability, profitability and safety. For more information on Geotab Intelligent Transportation Systems and the Altitude Platform, visit: its.geotab.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

