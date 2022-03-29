Geosapiens Closes its First Round of Financing with Investment from Co-operators

"This strategic investment from such an important player in the Canadian insurance industry represents an important milestone for Geosapiens. It will enable us to accelerate the deployment of the most accurate flood model in Canada, helping our clients to better prepare for risks thanks to accurate and reliable information," said Hachem Agili, CEO and co-founder of Geosapiens.

"We are pleased to have Geosapiens join our growing roster of leading-edge strategic partnerships," says Clément Brunet, VP of P&C Business Intelligence at Co-operators. "As climate-related risks increase in frequency and severity, it's crucial that we focus on building more climate-resilient communities. Our investment in Geosapiens will create collaborative opportunities to better prepare and inform Canadians of flood dangers and mitigate extreme flood events for those most at risk."

Geosapiens markets web-based products and services that provide dynamic and predictive flood mapping and an assessment of flood impacts on property and people. Geosapiens' products also include financial modelling of flood risk at the building level.

Geosapiens will continue its progress for the benefit of the insurance industry, land managers, emergency services, and real estate professionals. Its ultimate goal is to increase society's resilience to risk, particularly in the context of climate change. To achieve its vision, Geosapiens relies on a team of experts with many years of experience in risk modelling and a network of private and academic partners, notably the Institut national de la recherche scientifique (INRS).

About Geosapiens

Geosapiens is a Canadian company that specializes in flood risk modelling and analysis. It was founded in 2017 by an INRS research team experienced in climate risk modelling. The company's mission is to develop cutting-edge solutions to help increase society's resilience to the vagaries of the weather. It wishes to provide the public as well as public and private organizations with reliable and intuitive decision support tools, enabling them to better understand, prevent, and manage these risks. To find out more: www.geosapiens.ca

About Co-operators

Co-operators is a leading Canadian financial services co-operative that provides multi-product insurance and investment solutions, as well as personalized service and advice to help Canadians build and strengthen their financial security. The cooperative has over $61.5 billion in assets under administration. Co-operators has been providing trusted advice to Canadians for 76 years and is known for its community involvement and efforts to create a more sustainable future. Having achieved its goal of becoming carbon neutral in 2020, Co-operators is committed to achieving carbon neutrality in its operations and investments by 2040 and 2050, respectively. Co-operators is also one of the Corporate Knights 50 Best Corporate Citizens in Canada and a Kincentric Best Employer in Canada. For more information, visit www.cooperators.ca.

For further information: Enquiries: Hachem Agili, CEO of Geosapiens, 418 271-3266, [email protected]; Information : Jimmy Jolicoeur, 418 573-8105, [email protected] Media Office, [email protected]