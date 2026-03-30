Georgian Secures $100M Strategic Investment From Navigator Global

TORONTO, March 30, 2026 /CNW/ - Georgian (Georgian.io), an AI-focused growth equity firm, announced a USD $100 million strategic investment from Navigator Global Investments Limited (ASX: NGI).

As part of the investment, Navigator Global Investments (NGI) has acquired a 4.5% passive, indirect equity stake and a preferred economic interest in Georgian founders' holding vehicles. Navigator Global Investments, an ASX-listed diversified alternative asset management company, specializes in partnering with leading management teams that operate institutional-quality firms globally.

Georgian invests in growth-stage business software companies and distinguishes itself by providing deep technical support. The firm leverages its in-house AI Lab to develop proprietary tools and collaborate directly with portfolio company engineering teams by writing code to accelerate product roadmaps and scale operations efficiently.

Highlights include:

The vast majority of the $100M strategic i nvestment is intended to be used for future funds with a small amount reserved for growth initiatives.

nvestment is intended to be used for future funds with a small amount reserved for growth initiatives. No proceeds will be distributed to founders as secondary liquidity.

Georgian retains full operational and investment independence with no change to the firm's existing strategy.

Doubling Down: Capital Investing in Georgian's Future Funds

The NGI partnership represents an acceleration of Georgian's core strategy: identifying generational businesses transforming large markets in the AI era and deploying its AI Lab to provide the pragmatic, hands-on, technical experience required to execute on Georgian's AI investment thesis. The vast majority of proceeds are expected to be deployed in future funds with a small amount reserved for growth initiatives.

"This partnership is a statement of conviction by the founders," said John Berton, Co-Founder of Georgian. "We believe that the current AI technology wave is a generational opportunity for investment. This partnership with NGI helps put Georgian in a stronger position to fully capitalize on it alongside our LPs."

Why NGI Invested: Georgian's Ability to Access Potential Market-Winning Companies via Its AI Lab

NGI's strategic investment was driven partly by its interest in Georgian's ability to access potential market-winning companies in the AI era. Technical differentiation is at the core of Georgian's AI investment thesis and delivered with the help of an in-house AI Lab of approximately 20 AI engineers, data scientists, and software practitioners -- an asset with minimal equivalency in growth equity firms.

Unlike traditional growth equity firms, Georgian's AI Lab conducts technical diligence and embeds directly within portfolio company engineering teams post-investment to help accelerate growth. Georgian believes this strategy creates a flywheel across the entire investment lifecycle, providing a technical edge from sourcing and underwriting to scaling AI-native and business software platforms that leverage agentic AI approaches to maintain market leadership. The AI Lab is the technical engine behind Georgian's current strategy and aligns well with Navigator Global Investment's alternative asset management thesis.

"We believe Georgian is building something genuinely different," said Ross Zachary, Chief Investment Officer and Head of NGI Strategic Investments. "The in-house AI Lab fits squarely with our strategy. We've been actively looking to deepen our exposure to AI-driven growth equity, and Georgian represents the kind of proven, specialized, high-conviction alternative asset management firm that our platform is built around. In our opinion, their recent investments, technical depth, and the quality of their portfolio validated what we saw in the opportunity."

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC served as financial advisor to Georgian. Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP served as legal counsel to Georgian and Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal counsel to Navigator Global Investments.

About Georgian

Georgian is a growth equity firm investing in B2B technology companies, taking a concentrated approach of 6 investments per year and providing both capital and technical capability to help portfolio companies scale. Georgian has been active in analytics and applied AI since its founding in 2008 and invests across the AI technology stack, from infrastructure and applications to cybersecurity and developer tools. Georgian's in-house AI Lab of 20+ AI engineers and scientists works with portfolio companies on production AI deployment. Georgian's team brings together investors with AI professionals, software entrepreneurs and experienced operators aiming to provide a differentiated experience across the entire investment lifecycle. The firm manages $5.9B AUM (as of December 31, 2025) and has invested in more than 80 companies. Visit www.georgian.io for more information.

About Navigator Global Investments

NGI is a diversified alternative asset management company dedicated to partnering with leading management teams who operate institutional quality businesses globally. The Company is comprised of 11 Partner Firms with well-established, scaled alternative asset managers who operate businesses diversified across investment style, product type and client base. Each represents a highly specialized business in their respective sector. NGI's investments seek to support the creation of long-term value by providing strategic capital to enhance the business, whilst preserving the autonomy and entrepreneurial spirit of these organisations. The partnerships are structured with a focus on alignment of interest and minority protections. For more information on NGI and its Partner Firms, please visit www.navigatorglobal.com.au.

Media Contacts

Georgian

Head of Go-to-Market

James Lamberti

Georgian

[email protected] (647) 615-1765 Media

Jacqueline Agudelo

Jack Public Relations

[email protected] (917) 935-8232

Navigator Global Investments

Investors

Trevor Franz, Managing Director

Lancaster Grove Capital

+61 406 882 736 Media

Jack Gordon

Sodali & Co

+61 478 060 362

SOURCE Georgian Partners Growth LP