George Weston Limited - Dividend Notice

TORONTO, Feb. 2, 2023 /CNW/ - George Weston Limited's (TSX: WN) Board of Directors announced that it has declared a quarterly dividend on George Weston Limited Preferred Shares, Series I, at $0.3625 per share payable March 15, 2023, to shareholders of record February 28, 2023.

About George Weston Limited

George Weston Limited is a Canadian public company founded in 1882. The Company operates through its two reportable operating segments, Loblaw Companies Limited and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust. Loblaw provides Canadians with grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services and wireless mobile products and services. Choice Properties owns, manages and develops a high-quality portfolio of commercial and residential properties across Canada.

