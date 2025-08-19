TORONTO, Aug. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - (TSX: WN) — George Weston Limited ("Weston") announced today the completion of its previously announced three-for-one stock split of its common shares ("Common Shares"), by way of a stock dividend. Shareholders of record at the close of business on August 14, 2025 received two additional Common Shares for each Common Share held. The Common Shares will trade on a post-split basis as of market open on August 19, 2025.

George Weston Limited is a Canadian public company founded in 1882. The Company operates through its two reportable operating segments, Loblaw Companies Limited and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust. Loblaw provides Canadians with grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services and wireless mobile products and services. Choice Properties owns, manages and develops a high-quality portfolio of commercial and residential properties across Canada.

