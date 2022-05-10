George Weston Limited Announces Election of Directors Français

News provided by

George Weston Limited

May 10, 2022, 20:10 ET

TORONTO, May 10, 2022 /CNW/ - George Weston Limited ("Weston") (TSX: WN) today announced that all of the nominee directors listed in the management proxy circular dated March 25, 2022, were elected as directors of Weston. The vote was conducted at the Company's Annual Meeting of Shareholders, held at The Royal Conservatory, TELUS Centre for Performance and Learning, Koerner Hall, 273 Bloor Street West, Toronto, Ontario, Canada, and online through a web-based platform, on May 10, 2022. The results of the vote are set out below:

Name of Nominee                 

Votes For

Votes Withheld

M. Marianne Harris

132,083,412

99.92 %

104,076

0.08 %

Nancy H.O. Lockhart

131,638,818

99.58 %

548,669

0.42 %

Sarabjit S. Marwah

131,461,685

99.45 %

725,802

0.55 %

Gordon M. Nixon

130,177,004

98.48 %

2,010,483

1.52 %

Barbara Stymiest

130,180,397

98.48 %

2,007,090

1.52 %

Galen G. Weston

129,306,726

97.82 %

2,880,762

2.18 %

Cornell Wright

131,190,029

99.25 %

997,459

0.75 %
About George Weston Limited

George Weston Limited is a Canadian public company founded in 1882. The Company operates through its two reportable operating segments, Loblaw Companies Limited and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust. Loblaw provides Canadians with grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services and wireless mobile products and services. Choice Properties owns, operates, and develops high-quality commercial and residential properties across Canada.

SOURCE George Weston Limited

For further information: Investors Enquiries, contact: Roy MacDonald, Group Vice-President, Investor Relations, George Weston Limited, [email protected]

Organization Profile

George Weston Limited

George Weston Limited is a Canadian public company founded in 1882. The Company operates through its two reportable operating segments, Loblaw Companies Limited and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust. Loblaw provides Canadians with grocery, pharmacy, health and...