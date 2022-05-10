TORONTO, May 10, 2022 /CNW/ - George Weston Limited ("Weston") (TSX: WN) today announced that all of the nominee directors listed in the management proxy circular dated March 25, 2022, were elected as directors of Weston. The vote was conducted at the Company's Annual Meeting of Shareholders, held at The Royal Conservatory, TELUS Centre for Performance and Learning, Koerner Hall, 273 Bloor Street West, Toronto, Ontario, Canada, and online through a web-based platform, on May 10, 2022. The results of the vote are set out below:

Name of Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld M. Marianne Harris 132,083,412 99.92 % 104,076 0.08 % Nancy H.O. Lockhart 131,638,818 99.58 % 548,669 0.42 % Sarabjit S. Marwah 131,461,685 99.45 % 725,802 0.55 % Gordon M. Nixon 130,177,004 98.48 % 2,010,483 1.52 % Barbara Stymiest 130,180,397 98.48 % 2,007,090 1.52 % Galen G. Weston 129,306,726 97.82 % 2,880,762 2.18 % Cornell Wright 131,190,029 99.25 % 997,459 0.75 %

About George Weston Limited

George Weston Limited is a Canadian public company founded in 1882. The Company operates through its two reportable operating segments, Loblaw Companies Limited and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust. Loblaw provides Canadians with grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services and wireless mobile products and services. Choice Properties owns, operates, and develops high-quality commercial and residential properties across Canada.

