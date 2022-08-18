GEODRILL UPGRADES TO TRADE SHARES ON THE OTCQX

TORONTO, Aug. 18, 2022 /CNW/ - Geodrill Limited ("Geodrill" or the "Company") (TSX: GEO) (OTCQX: GEODF), a leading West African based drilling company, announces that the Company has upgraded to trade shares on the OTCQX. Geodrill Limited begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "GEODF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market enables Geodrill to provide transparent trading for U.S. investors. Streamlined market standards enable the Company to utilize its TSX listing to make information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

Dave Harper, Geodrill's President and CEO, commented, "We are excited to begin trading on the OTCQX Market. This milestone will give a greater number of investors the opportunity to invest in Geodrill and enable participation in our exciting growth story, where maximization of shareholder value is the primary consideration."

B. Riley Securities acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About Geodrill Limited

Geodrill has been successful in establishing a leading market position in Ghana, Burkina Faso and Cote d'Ivoire. The Company also operates in other African jurisdictions including Mali and Egypt and is expanding its geographic presence in South America. With the largest fleet of multi-purpose rigs, Geodrill provides a broad selection of diverse drilling services, including exploration, delineation, underground and grade control drilling, to meet the specific needs of its clients. The Company's client mix is made up of senior mining, intermediate and junior exploration companies. www.geodrill-gh.com

