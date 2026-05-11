GEODRILL ANNOUNCES ANNUAL AND SPECIAL MEETING VOTING RESULTS

TORONTO, May 11, 2026 /CNW/ - Geodrill Limited ("Geodrill" or the "Company") (TSX: GEO), a leading West African based drilling company, announced the voting results of its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held on May 11, 2026.

The nominees listed in the management information circular dated April 1, 2026 were elected as directors of the Company at the Meeting. Detailed results of the vote are set out below:

Director Outcome of

Vote Yes No Abstain Dave Harper as

Director Carried 30,003,530 99.885 % 0 0.000 % 34,401 0.115 % John Bingham as

Director Carried 29,864,209 99.422 % 0 0.000 % 173,722 0.578 % Ronald

Sellwood as

Director Carried 29,941,530 99.679 % 0 0.000 % 96,401 0.321 % Peter Prattas

as Director Carried 30,001,530 99.879 % 0 0.000 % 36,401 0.121 % Appointment of

Auditor Carried 31,988,235 99.978 % 0 0.000 % 6,887 0.022 % Purchase of

Ordinary

Shares Carried 29,942,331 99.682 % 95,600 0.318 % 0 0.000 % Re-Approval of

the Stock

Option Plan Carried 24,803,583 82.574 % 5,234,348 17.426 % 0 0.000 %

Note: Numbers do not add due to rounding.

At the Meeting, the shareholders also re-appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the auditors of the Company and passed a special resolution authorizing the Corporation to purchase its own shares through a substantial issuer bid or normal course issuer bid as set forth in the management information circular dated April 1, 2026. Shareholders also approved the Stock Option Plan in accordance with the terms outlined in the management information circular.

About Geodrill Limited

Geodrill has been successful in establishing a leading market position in Ghana and Cote d'Ivoire. The Company also operates in other African jurisdictions including Egypt and Senegal and is focusing its South America operations on Chile. With the large fleet of multi-purpose rigs, Geodrill provides a broad selection of diverse drilling services, including exploration, delineation, underground and grade control drilling, to meet the specific needs of its clients. The Company's client mix is made up of senior mining, intermediate and junior exploration companies. www.geodrill.ltd.

Forward Looking Information

This press release may contain "forward-looking information" which may include, but is not limited to the future financial or operating performance of the Company, its subsidiaries, future growth, results of operations, performance, business prospects and opportunities. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "believes", or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or by the use of words or phrases that state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.

SOURCE Geodrill Ltd.

For information, please contact: Joanna Longo Investor Relations, [email protected]