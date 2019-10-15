Genworth MI Canada Inc. Schedules Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call for October 30th, 2019

TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2019 /CNW/ - Genworth MI Canada Inc. (the "Company") (TSX: MIC) today announced it will issue its earnings release and financial supplement containing the quarterly results after the market closes on October 29th, 2019. A conference call will be held the following day, October 30th, 2019, at 9:00 AM (ET) to discuss the results for the quarter. Investor materials will be available on the Company's website, http://investor.genworthmicanada.ca, in advance of the call.

Genworth MI Canada Inc.'s conference call will be accessible via telephone and via webcast on the Company's website. The Company's third quarter earnings call will be held on October 30th, 2019 at 9:00 am ET (Local: 647-484-0477, Toll free: 1-800-458-4121, Conference ID: 9176220). The call is accessible via telephone and by audio webcast on the Company's website. If listening via webcast, participants are encouraged to pre-register for the webcast through the Company's website. Slides to accompany the call will be posted just prior to its start. A replay of the call will be available until November 28th, 2019 (647-436-0148 or 1-888-203-1112, replay passcode: 9176220). The webcast will also be available for replay on the Company's website for a period of approximately 45 days following the call.

About Genworth MI Canada Inc.

Genworth MI Canada Inc. (TSX: MIC) through its subsidiary, Genworth Financial Mortgage Insurance Company Canada (Genworth Canada), is the largest private sector residential mortgage insurer in Canada. The Company provides mortgage default insurance to Canadian residential mortgage lenders, making homeownership more accessible to first-time homebuyers. Genworth Canada differentiates itself through customer service excellence, innovative processing technology, and a robust risk management framework. For more than two decades, Genworth Canada has supported the housing market by providing thought leadership and a focus on the safety and soundness of the mortgage finance system. As at June 30th, 2019, Genworth Canada had $6.9 billion total assets and $4.1 billion shareholders' equity. Find out more at www.genworth.ca.

