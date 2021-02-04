Genworth MI Canada Inc. Announces Common Dividend in the First Quarter of 2021

TORONTO, Feb. 4, 2021 /CNW/ - The Board of Directors of Genworth MI Canada Inc. (the "Company") (TSX: MIC) today announced that it has authorized and declared a dividend of $0.54 per common share for the first quarter of 2021. This dividend will be paid on March 3rd, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 16th, 2021.

Genworth MI Canada Inc. designates any and all dividends paid or deemed for Canadian federal, provincial or territorial income tax purposes to be paid as "eligible dividends", unless indicated otherwise in respect of dividends paid subsequent to this notification, and hereby notifies all recipients of such dividends of this designation.

About Genworth MI Canada Inc.

Genworth MI Canada Inc. (TSX: MIC) changed its brand from Genworth MI Canada to Sagen MI CanadaTM effective October 13th, 2020. The Company, operating through its subsidiary, Genworth Financial Mortgage Insurance Company Canada doing business as SagenTM, is the largest private sector residential mortgage insurer in Canada. The Company provides mortgage default insurance to Canadian residential mortgage lenders, making homeownership more accessible to first-time homebuyers. Sagen differentiates itself through customer service excellence, innovative processing technology, and a robust risk management framework. For more than two decades, Sagen has supported the housing market by providing thought leadership and a focus on the safety and soundness of the mortgage finance system. As at December 31st, 2020, the Company had $7.5 billion total assets and $3.9 billion shareholders' equity. Find out more at www.sagen.ca.

