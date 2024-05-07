Gensystems Announces Successful Deployment of Two Gensets in Midland

HOUSTON, May 7, 2024 /CNW/ -- Gensystems Power Solutions, a provider of mobile gas turbine genset power, announces the successful deployment of two gensets on separate well pads in Midland, Texas. These gensets are providing reliable and sustainable power for electric fracturing (e-frac) operations. Gensystems' on-site team provides around-the-clock support, including pre-deployment planning and engineering, expert operation and maintenance and 24/7 technical support.

Gensystems Mobile Gas Turbine Genset

"The oil and gas industry is increasingly recognizing the need for cleaner and more efficient power solutions, particularly for remote operations like e-frac," says Todd Farley, President of Gensystems Power Solutions. "Our mobile gas turbine gensets deliver significant advantages over traditional diesel generators. They reduce emissions, noise pollution, and fuel consumption while providing higher power density with a significantly smaller footprint."

Gensystems understands that every project has unique needs. The company works closely with customers to design a customized power solution that meets their specific requirements for power output, environmental considerations, and more.

Compared to diesel generators, Gensystems gensets produce significantly lower emissions helping operators meet increasingly stringent environmental regulations. The cleaner burning nature of natural gas and the efficient operation of the gas turbine gensets contribute to a more sustainable approach to powering e-frac operations. The gensets are equipped with the GE LM2500 gas turbine which boasts superior fuel efficiency compared to diesel generators, resulting in lower operating costs and reduced fuel consumption and is extremely reliable.

By using Gensystems power solutions, operators can achieve significant environmental and economic benefits while maintaining the necessary power requirements for their e-frac operations via Gensystems equipment, manpower, and expertise.

About Gensystems Power Solutions

Gensystems Power Solutions is a subsidiary of Jereh Group, a global leading oil and gas equipment manufacturer. Powered by gas turbine genset or the grid, the company is able to provide a clean energy solution of electric fracturing fleet to accelerate oilfield electrification. Besides, Gensystems' clean, efficient, and reliable gensets can offer a sustainable power supply for a variety of industrial applications, helping businesses reduce their environmental impact and operating costs.

