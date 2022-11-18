Genotek (Yerevan, Armenia), Professor Tamara Sarkisian and Illumina open a world-class genomic laboratory

Yesterday, the genetic laboratory Genotek started to work in Yerevan, Armenia. The main goal is to provide the people of the region with affordable and modern medical technologies and to create new varieties of agricultural plants and animals.

YEREVAN, Armenia, Nov. 18, 2022 /CNW/ -- The modern laboratory complex, complete with genomic sequencers and microarray analysis platforms from the U.S. company Illumina, helps solve problems in medical research and agriculture. In addition to diagnosing hereditary diseases, the laboratory Genotek will focus on genomic breeding of plants and animals. It makes it possible to increase the efficiency of breeding classic varieties of plants and breeds of farm animals, avoiding the necessity of using dangerous chemicals, hormones, and GMOs.

The equipment was chosen on purpose. Illumina is a world leader in genetic technology. The company was founded in 1998 and is engaged in the development and production of diversity and biological function analysis systems. Illumina clients are genome research centers, pharmaceutical companies, university centers, organizations engaged in clinical research, and biotechnology companies.

"Agriculture is currently a priority in the RA Government's strategy, as it certainly has the potential to become one of the key drivers of the country's economy. We see increasing productivity as one of the main tasks in the agricultural sector. And, of course, based on our goals and objectives, we are interested in serious companies like Genotek entering the Armenian market. The opening of the genetic laboratory Genotek in Armenia will be a significant contribution to the development of not only the agricultural industry, but also a variety of other important industries. We realize how DNA research can accelerate breeding processes, improve yields and productivity in livestock production, and significantly reduce the time to develop modern, competitive varieties of crop production. I would also like to note that the emergence of such laboratories clearly demonstrates our aspirations to develop a knowledge-based economy that makes long-term plans and is more resistant to global challenges", said Deputy Minister of Economy of the Republic of Armenia Arman Khodzhoyan.

"Tamara Fadeevna Sarkisian has been developing genetics in Armenia for over 20 years", said Genotek founder Valery Ilinsky, "so we are honored to have such a partner in our lab. Thanks to Illumina technologies and the experience of Tamara Fadeevna and her colleagues, we will be able for the first time to provide Armenian citizens and companies with access to modern genetic advances".

Tamara Fadeevna Sarkisyan — Doctor of Biological Sciences (1996), Professor, Chief Geneticist of the Republic of Armenia (2000-2018). In 1998, she founded the Center for Medical Genetics and Primary Health Care, which she heads to the present day.

"I welcome the opening of the laboratory Genotek. Thanks to the unique equipment, the Genotek team is able to conduct DNA research at the cutting edge of science," said Professor Tamara Sarkisian.

Reference information:

Genotek is a high-tech medical company that gives clients access to genetic information that improves their quality of life. The company provides services in the field of medical genetics. The data from DNA research allows us to make a diagnosis, select effective therapies, and identify the likelihood of diseases.

