GENOMADIX ANNOUNCES SECURING TWO YEARS OF FUNDING

OTTAWA, ON, July 19, 2022 /CNW/ - Genomadix, based in Ottawa, Canada, today announced that a recent successful funding round of capital will allow the execution its strategic vision for the next two years.

Genomadix was founded in late-2021 by executives with decades of experience delivering innovative medical solutions. Upon launch, the team acquired Spartan Bioscience's intellectual property and 11 patents including Spartan Cube®, a portable, molecular analyzer that is now branded, the Genomadix Cube™. The Genomadix Cube™ uses polymerase chain reaction (PCR) technology to generate relatively quick (one hour), accurate test results, outside of a healthcare facility.

This testing system is available today internationally to test for Legionella in HVAC systems and CYP2C19 genotyping in Europe with efforts underway for authorization in the US market. A planned COVID-19 product introduction is slated for the back half of 2022 in the US and Canada subject to regulatory authorization.

"Completing financing for Genomadix's seed round is an exciting milestone. It positions us to successfully reach our value creation plan over the next two years and establish Genomadix as a market leader," commented Steve Edgett, Genomadix's CEO. "With the support of our investors, the company is funded to deliver solutions to the market in precision medicine, point of care diagnostics and environmental monitoring. Having an institutional life sciences venture capital firm as our lead investor underscores the potential for Genomadix's success and we could not be more pleased to be part of the ICW Ventures portfolio."

ICW Healthcare Venture is a well-known, deeply respected life sciences institutional investor. ICW specializes in building innovative companies that improve patient quality of care and healthcare economics globally. ICW has a proven track record in investing across the biotech, technological and pharma sectors at all stages of development, with an emphasis on U.S. based companies that have immediate potential in international markets.

"We envision a future where everyone has access to the rapid diagnostics required for real-time healthcare decisions and fast and accurate diagnostics drive better health outcomes," says ICW's Jesse Crowne, Managing Director of ICW Health Ventures. "Genomadix's Cube technology will enable the decentralization of laboratory testing and bring diagnostics to the physician's office, where healthcare decisions are made. We're excited to support Genomadix's development of the Cube system as we see its potential to become the leader in the field of point-of-care diagnostics."

Genomadix is a well-financed and well-staffed North American organization poised to see significant near-term growth driven by both investor support and regulatory authorizations.

Genomadix Inc (Genomadix), founded in 2021, is committed to the highest level of customer satisfaction, quality, and support in the delivery of the Genomadix Cube™ and related sample to result genetic tests for precision medicine, point of car diagnostics and environmental monitoring.

