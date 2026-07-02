GENMA Commissions Floating Transhipment System for West African Mineral Exports

BOFFA PREFECTURE, Guinea, July 2, 2026 /CNW/ -- GENMA, a leading provider of marine material handling solutions, announced the successful commissioning of its latest floating transhipment system. The system is scheduled for deployment to West Africa to support mineral export operations.

What exactly is a transhipment system?

It addresses a critical logistical challenge in global mining: big ships can't get into shallow-water ports.

Take Guinea's Boffa – a 300,000-ton ore carrier can't dock there. The GENMA solution enables small barges to load minerals at the pier, sail to deeper water, and transfer the cargo to the big vessel via the transhipment system. No need for the big ship to enter port.

This GENMA system includes: 2 deck cranes, 2 large hoppers, 1 belt conveyor, and 1 ship loader. How it works: cranes grab ore from the barge and drop it into hoppers; the hoppers feed the conveyor; the conveyor moves the material to the ship loader, which loads it steadily into the large vessel's hold.

What makes this system stand out?

1. Fast, precise, and calm at sea

The cranes use stepless speed control – smooth acceleration and braking. Even with heavy loads, operators can make millimeter-level adjustments for accurate, spill-free landing. The box-type boom stays stable under load, minimizing ship movement.

The large hoppers handle high discharge rates, keeping the conveyor fed without interruption.

2. Built for harsh marine conditions

Saltwater corrosion is tough on equipment. GENMA's cranes are designed to the highest offshore standards: key components are sealed inside, plus multi-layer anti-corrosion coating. Low center of gravity and light weight improve stability in heavy seas – stable equipment means faster, safer operations.

The ship loader adapts to constant movement between floating vessels (tides, waves). Its telescopic chute and luffing boom ensure material lands smoothly with minimal breakage, regardless of how the two vessels shift.

3. Easy maintenance – with GENMA's local support in Africa

To minimize downtime caused by a breakdown with no spare parts or technicians nearby and ensure operational continuity, GENMA thought ahead. The equipment is designed for easy service: integrated hydraulic power units mean fewer pipes and leak points; key joints are self-lubricating; a standard diagnostic port quickly identifies issues.

More reassuring: GENMA already has service centers and spare parts warehouses in Tangier (Morocco) and Mombasa (Kenya). The Boffa (Guinea) warehouse is nearly ready and will open mid-year. Plus, long-term field service engineers are stationed locally. Any problem – fast response, parts on hand.

All systems tested, ready to go

Every motor, sensor, and control system on this GENMA transhipment system has passed individual and integrated testing. Commissioning is complete.

Following successful commissioning, the system is set for deployment to West Africa, where it will become the most reliable, hardworking bulk cargo transfer tool our customers have – helping them get the job done efficiently, voyage after voyage.

SOURCE GENMA

Fei Faye, [email protected], +86 18851314027