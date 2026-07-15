GENMA Brand Strategic Upgrade Delivers Strong Results -- Multiple Major Orders and Global Recognition for Automation Technology

NANTONG, China, July 15, 2026 /CNW/ -- RAINBOWCO (SZ: 002483), a global leader in high-end equipment manufacturing, today announced the latest business update for its GENMA brand. Since launching a strategic brand upgrade in September 2025, GENMA's terminal container crane business has achieved rapid growth in under a year, securing a series of major orders and gaining widespread international recognition for its GENSMART automation technology.

Major Orders Across Multiple Markets

Driven by outstanding product competitiveness, GENMA has successfully won several landmark contracts. A single order of 50 rubber-tyred gantry cranes (RTGs) from a Moroccan port set a new record for GENMA in the African market. Package orders for ship-to-shore (STS) cranes and rail-mounted gantry (RMG) cranes from the Netherlands, along with STS and RTG packages from India, mark a comprehensive breakthrough in both the high-end European market and the emerging South Asian market.

Notably, GENMA secured the order for world's largest RTG -- 1 over 7, 10+1 automated RTGs -- underscoring the deep confidence of top-tier terminal operators in GENMA's cranes and automation capabilities and further strengthening the brand's market position.

GENSMART Automation Validated: Deliveries and Orders Exceed 100 Units

GENMA's GENSMART automation platform encompasses core solutions including AutoRTG, AutoRMG, AutoSTS and equipment control systems. It is a convergence of leading-edge technologies including multi-modal sensor data fusion, cross-system data interoperability, AI-powered coordinated dispatching, and digital twin management. Its fully automated external truck handling technology is at the forefront of the industry.

To date, cumulative deliveries and contracted orders for GENMA automated cranes and retrofit projects have surpassed 100 units, with proven performance at world-class container terminals.

"GENMA's breakthroughs across multiple global markets are the most direct recognition of our technical strength and brand value. We will continue expanding our global manufacturing and service network to provide customers with ever more efficient and intelligent solutions," said Martin Wu, CEO of RAINBOWCO.

About RAINBOWCO

RAINBOWCO is a global high-end equipment manufacturer with five major production bases and over 3,900 employees. The company operates 29 service locations across 24 countries. Its GENMA brand is a world-leading provider of lifting and handling solutions. In addition to terminal container cranes and automation solutions, the brand also covers: shipyards, storage yards and plants, offshore engineering, bulk material handling and conveying, and high-efficiency multifunctional material handlers.

Learn more: https://www.genmasolutions.com/

SOURCE RAINBOWCO

Ken Wang, Marketing Manager, [email protected]