Genius Metals to Assess the Lithium Potential of the Paka Property as part of its 2023 Summer Exploration Campaign

MONTRÉAL, July 12, 2023 /CNW/ - Genius Metals Inc. (TSXV: GENI) ("Genius Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the imminent property-wide prospection campaign on its recently acquired Paka property located approximately 8 kilometers SE of the Corvette property owned by Patriot Battery Metals (TSXV:PMET).

2023 Exploration Campaign

Figure1 Location of the Paka lithium property (CNW Group/Genius Metals Inc.)

The exploration follows the Company's intent to assess the lithium potential of the Sakami and Iserhoff properties (see Genius' press release dated June 14, 2023). The Paka prospecting campaign will identify and sample lithium-bearing pegmatites as soon as the current restrictions related to forest fires are lifted. The database from the Ministère des Ressources Naturelles du Québec has identified several granitic outcrops, often pegmatitic on the Paka property and the surrounding areas. Those outcrops will be investigated by the Company as priority targets. The property has received limited exploration; only two assayed samples were reported from the property.





*Genius Metals cautions that mineralization hosted on adjacent or nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization hosted on its properties.

About the Paka Property

On June 27, 2023, the Company announced that it had completed the acquisition of 100% interest in the Paka lithium property located approximately 8 kilometers SE of the Corvette property owned by Patriot Battery Metals (TSXV:PMET). The property is made of 189 contiguous claims covering more than 97 km2 and is located in the Archean La Grande greenstone belt where recent discoveries of lithium mineralization (i.e., Cancet, Corvette, Adina, James Bay and Wabouchi) attest to the high lithium potential of the region (figure 1). The Paka property is surrounded by numerous biotite-muscovite granitic plutons which are commonly associated with LCT (lithium-cesium-tantalum) granitic pegmatite dykes. There are major structural breaks on the property and the surrounding areas which constitute pathways for the intrusion of late-stage granites and granitic pegmatites with high lithium potential. The vegetal cover is sparse and the claim ground is covered by glacial till and lacustrine sediments. There are numerous small lakes and bogs and the density of outcrops is poor to moderate.

On July 7, 2023, the Company has received the formal approbation from the TSX Venture Exchange for the acquisition of the Paka property.

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release was reviewed and approved by Michel Boily, Ph.D., P. Geo, qualified person under NI 43-101.

About Genius Metals

Genius Metals is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and, if warranted, development of natural resource properties of merit in Canada.

Forward-Looking Statements and Disclaimer

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified using forward-looking terminology such as, "will be", "expected" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements, including statements relating to the exercise of the Option under the Option Agreement and the timing and amount of Expenditures funded by Clarity and statements relating to the expected findings on the Property, are based on the Corporation's estimates and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Corporation to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Corporation will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

