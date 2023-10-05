Genius Metals Launches an Exploration Campaign on its Sakami and Paka Lithium Properties in the James Bay Territory of Quebec

TSX-V:GENI

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 5, 2023 /CNW/ - Genius Metals Inc. (TSX.V: GENI) ("Genius Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the mobilization of a crew of four geologists, four technicians and a helicopter pilot to conduct a heliborne exploration program centered on finding Li mineralization on the Sakami and Paka properties located in James-Bay Territory of northern Quebec. The campaign is the first ever to focus on the lithium potential of both properties and is expected to last several weeks.

Sakami Property Exploration

Field exploration on the Sakami property will target 150km2 of greenstone belt (Yasinski Formation) forming part of the La Grande sub-province in structural contact with the metasedimentary basin of the Opinaca sub-province. Initially investigated for its gold mineralization, the Yasinski metavolcanic and metasedimentary rocks constitute a prime target for Li-bearing pegmatite dykes in the James Bay area as witnessed by the recent discoveries on the Serpent-Radisson property, the Adina property and the CV5 pegmatite cluster. The exploration will make use of a recent till survey revealing significant Li anomalies in the northeastern part of the Yasinski belt (June 14, 2023 press release) (Figure 1) and of a current LiDAR survey flown over the Genius Metals claims. The Sakami campaign will involve systematic prospection and rock sampling on specific areas of the property.

Click on the following link to view Figure 1.

Paka Property Exploration

The Paka lithium property is also located in the highly prospective Archean La Grande greenstone belt. The claims are located < 10 km from the Corvette lithium project owned by Patriot Battery Metals (TSX.V: PMET) (Figure 2). The Paka property is surrounded by numerous biotite-muscovite granitic plutons which are commonly associated with LCT granitic pegmatite dykes. Several bodies and dykes of granitic composition were identified by the MRNQ within the Archean tonalitic gneiss (Langelier Complex) of the Paka property There are also major structural breaks nearby which constitute pathways for the intrusion of late-stage granites and granitic pegmatites with high lithium potential. Exploration of the Paka claims will concentrate in the southern area where prospecting and rock sampling will be completed.

Click on the following link to view Figure 2

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release was reviewed and approved by Michel Boily, Ph.D., P. Geo, qualified person under NI 43-101.

About Genius Metals

Genius Metals is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and, if warranted, development of natural resource properties of merit in Canada.

