Genifi Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, May 24, 2024 /CNW/ - Genifi inc. (TSXV: GNFI) ("genifi" or the "Company") today announced that it held its annual and special meeting of shareholders earlier today and that shareholders approved the election of all director nominees, the re-approval of MNP LLP as auditor of the Company, the resolution re-approving the Company's option plan. The approval of the proposed going private transaction did not receive the required level of approval from the Company's disinterested shareholders and as such will not be proceeding. A total of 124 million shares, representing 86% of the total shares outstanding were represented in person or by proxy at the meeting.

The Company will continue to operate its current business and will continue to review opportunities to attempt to increase shareholder value.

About genifi inc.:

Genifi (formerly Prodigy Ventures) delivers Fintech innovation, with its cutting-edge platforms: IDVerifact for digital identity verification, and tunl.chat for generative AI chat. Genifi has been recognized as one of Canada's fastest-growing companies and is committed to driving innovation in the Fintech industry.

