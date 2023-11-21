Genifi Announces Additional Licensing Agreement

TORONTO, Nov. 21, 2023 /CNW/ - Genifi inc. (TSXV: GNFI) ("genifi" or the "Company") a leading provider of advanced financial technology platforms, announced today that it has licensed its tunl.chat platform (the "Platform") to an arm's length third party (the "Licensor"). Under the terms of the agreement, signed November 21, 2023, genifi will be entitled to receive 100% of the net plaftorm revenues received from certain pre-existing potential customers who use the Platform, 50% of net platform revenues from pre-existing pipeline opportunities and 75% of net platform revenues for all other customers using the Platform. The Company will control all terms and pricing for customers using the Platform. The Licensor will be responsible for providing customers with consulting and support and will be entitled to receive all fees arising from such activities. The Licensor will also be responsible for all costs associated with the sales, delivery, implementation and operation of the Platform for all customers. The licensing agreement, which is effective November 1, 2023, has an initial term of five years and may be renewed for additional five year terms.

"This licensing agreement is an important strategic initiative for genifi. It enables enhanced potential growth, lowers costs, and is a major step forward in genifi's evolution into a pure IP company", commented genifi's CEO, Tom Beckerman. "The licensor is a global technology firm with a worldwide customer base, which greatly expands our tunl.chat platform opportunity. Customers of the Platform will benefit from the scale and scope of the Licensor, to deliver enhanced capabilities and performance in the fast-moving generative AI space. The Company also continues to look at strategic alternatives for its consulting services business and will provide further updates as developments warrant."

About genifi inc.:

Genifi (formerly Prodigy Ventures) delivers Fintech innovation, with its cutting-edge platforms: IDVerifact for digital identity verification, and tunl.chat for generative AI chat. Genifi has been recognized as one of Canada's fastest-growing companies and is committed to driving innovation in the Fintech industry.

For further information: GENIFI INC., Andrew Hilton, Chief Financial Officer, [email protected], 416-606-8833