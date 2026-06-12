Genesis Unveils Magma GT3 Concept and Outlines Next-Decade Vision at 24 Hours of Le Mans Debut

Hypercar class debut at 24 Hours of Le Mans marks a defining new chapter in Genesis' global motorsports journey

Magma GT3 Concept revealed alongside Magma GT Concept, expanding Genesis' high-performance vision from road to race

Revealed alongside the Magma GT Concept, the Magma GT3 Concept reflects an exploration of GT3 category technical regulations through a performance-first design approach, rather than being derived from an existing road-going model

Motorsport strategy supports broader global growth, with continued European market expansion underway

LE MANS, France, June 12, 2026 /CNW/ -- Building on its previous Le Mans participation, Genesis steps up to the Hypercar class at the prestigious 24 Hours of Le Mans (24 Heures du Mans), marking a defining new chapter in its global motorsports journey.

At a press conference held within the Genesis Hospitality inside the famed Circuit de la Sarthe, the brand unveiled the Magma GT3 Concept, outlined a potential future vision for Genesis and Genesis Magma Racing, and shared plans to expand its presence into new European markets as part of its broader global growth strategy.

(From Left) GMR-001 Hypercar #17 and #19 with Genesis Magma Racing Drivers

Through its entry with the Genesis GMR-001 Hypercar in the Hypercar class at the race, held from June 13 to 14 (local time) in Le Mans, France, Genesis Magma Racing aims to mark a new milestone in Korean motorsports history while demonstrating its brand competitiveness in the global market.

José Muñoz, President and CEO of Hyundai Motor Company, said, "Genesis has grown faster than any other luxury automotive brand and we're thrilled to be competing in the world's toughest endurance race where we'll be able to validate our performance under pressure. We're humble but we're hungry and we know there is hard work ahead. We're bringing lessons from the track to our Magma performance vehicles and in how we run the business. In a 24-hour race where anything can happen, the team needs to be seamless in how we support each other and find creative solutions to win. It's a perfect analogy for how we're managing uncertainty and focused on delivering exceptional vehicles, technology and service for our customers."

Early Momentum in WEC Debut Season Sets the Stage for Le Mans

Genesis Magma Racing has already demonstrated competitiveness in its debut season in the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC).

Notably, the team secured points in Round 2 at the 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps, proving its stable driving performance and operational capability despite being in its inaugural season.

Building on this experience, Genesis will prioritize completing the 24-hour race at Le Mans, while also striving to deliver competitive results.

Magma GT & Magma GT3 Concepts Signal Next Evolution in Performance Vision

At Le Mans, Genesis unveiled the Magma GT Concept and Magma GT3 Concept, outlining a clear vision for the brand's future across luxury performance and motorsport.

While an earlier version of the Magma GT Concept was revealed in November 2025, the model has since been reintroduced at Le Mans with an all-new interior, reflecting the evolution of the Magma program. Conceived as a two-passenger luxury grand tourer, the Magma GT Concept blends athleticism and elegance in a manner distinctive to the brand. Its design is defined by a low-slung front end, wide fenders, and dynamic mid-engine proportions, while sculptural surfaces and aerodynamic detailing highlight the brand's Athletic Elegance philosophy.

Inside, the concept combines a twin-cockpit layout with a driver-centric architecture, centered around an analog instrument cluster inspired by motor racing timekeeping instruments and complemented by tactile controls that emphasize precision and engagement. The result is a refined yet immersive cabin that reinterprets the modern luxury GT experience--balancing performance, comfort, and craftsmanship.

Making its global debut at Le Mans, the Genesis Magma GT3 Concept outlines a potential future direction for Genesis Magma Racing as it expands beyond its FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) Hypercar program. Conceived as part of a long-term motorsport strategy, the concept reflects the growing relevance of GT3 competition and its potential to strengthen the connection between Genesis' road cars and racing activities, positioning both the Genesis and Genesis Magma Racing brands within this category to more closely link road-going and racing portfolios while further elevating their profile in global motorsport.

The Genesis Magma GT3 Concept has been developed in alignment with GT3 technical regulations, reflecting a performance-led approach shaped by motorsport requirements. As an independent study, it explores how race-driven architecture, aerodynamics, and engineering principles could inform future Genesis performance vehicles, rather than being derived from an existing road-going model.

Optimized for performance, the GT3 Concept features widened tracks, a prominent front splitter, enlarged ducts, and a door-mounted fin to enhance aerodynamic efficiency and cooling. Advanced thermal management strategies, along with a race-focused rear structure incorporating a fixed wing and diffuser, support durability under endurance racing conditions.

Developed in collaboration with Hyundai Motorsport, the GT3 Concept remains under exploration, with architecture, components, and potential development pathways yet to be defined. As one of several possible scenarios, it demonstrates how Genesis is exploring opportunities beyond LMDh.

Together, the Magma GT and GT3 Concepts illustrate a cohesive approach, where motorsport serves as both inspiration and testing ground for future Genesis performance and design.

Luc Donckerwolke, Chief Creative Officer of Genesis, said "The Magma GT Concept and Magma GT3 Concept represent two distinct yet connected expressions of Genesis performance. The Magma GT Concept embodies our vision of luxury and athleticism on the road, while the Magma GT3 Concept translates that philosophy into the race environment, where every element is driven by performance, efficiency, and purpose. Together, they demonstrate how Genesis is exploring the full spectrum of high performance--from refined grand touring to uncompromising motorsport."

Motorsport as a Catalyst for Global Expansion

Alongside its motorsport ambitions, Genesis continues to accelerate its European growth strategy, expanding into new markets including Italy, France, the Netherlands, and Spain, while preparing for further entry into Poland, Austria, Portugal, and Denmark as part of its long-term global vision.

The brand's presence on the world stage--through both endurance racing and market expansion--reflects a unified strategy to elevate Genesis as a modern, performance-driven luxury brand.

A Presence Beyond the Track

Further underscoring its presence at Le Mans, Genesis will showcase two evolved X Gran Convertible Concept models--originally introduced at the 2025 Seoul Mobility Show--during the Drivers' Parade in Le Mans city center later today. Building on the earlier concept, these latest iterations represent a refined and more visually striking evolution, further aligning the model with Genesis' expanding Magma portfolio. As an architectural study rooted in the G90, the updated concepts embody a more pronounced expression of Magma design, reinforcing Genesis' commitment to continuous enhancement and progressive luxury.

Both vehicles feature distinctive color and material selections while exploring a more open, emotional, and human interpretation of Genesis luxury. One model, finished in Liquid Titanium, expresses the dynamic qualities of the racing environment through its GMR-inspired colorway, while the other--in Midnight Teal--embodies a calmer, more sophisticated palette, complemented by tartan-inspired textiles for a relaxed yet elegant atmosphere.

The X Gran Convertible Concepts will be driven by Genesis brand ambassador and race advisor Jacky Ickx, alongside reserve driver and Genesis Magma Racing trajectory driver Jamie Chadwick.

These enhanced concept models further explore an emotional and approachable form of Genesis luxury, where racing energy, hospitality, elegance, and quiet refinement coexist through materials, colors, and atmosphere. Their appearance highlights the brand's evolving design identity and its growing connection with global motorsport audiences beyond the circuit.

SOURCE Genesis

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