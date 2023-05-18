Genesis Reports Voting Results of Election of Directors

CALGARY, AB, May 18, 2023 /CNW/ - Genesis Land Development Corp. ("Genesis") (TSX: GDC) is pleased to report that at its annual meeting of shareholders held on May 18, 2023 that each of the nominees proposed by management as a director of Genesis were elected as directors.

The detailed results of the vote by ballot are as follows:

Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld

Number Percentage Number Percentage Stephen Griggs 31,503,711 88.55 % 4,074,221 11.45 % Steven J. Glover 31,528,652 88.62 % 4,049,280 11.38 % Mark W. Mitchell 31,528,652 88.62 % 4,049,280 11.38 % Calvin Younger 35,562,451 99.96 % 15,481 0.04 % Iain Stewart 35,562,451 99.96 % 15,481 0.04 %

About Genesis

Genesis is an integrated land developer and residential home builder with a strategy to grow its portfolio of well-located, entitled and unentitled primarily residential lands and serviced lots throughout the Calgary Metropolitan Area.

For further information: Iain Stewart, Chief Executive Officer, Wayne King, Chief Financial Officer