Genesis Reports Voting Results of Election of Directors

News provided by

Genesis Land Development Corp.

18 May, 2023, 16:35 ET

CALGARY, AB, May 18, 2023 /CNW/ - Genesis Land Development Corp. ("Genesis") (TSX: GDC) is pleased to report that at its annual meeting of shareholders held on May 18, 2023 that each of the nominees proposed by management as a director of Genesis were elected as directors.

The detailed results of the vote by ballot are as follows:

Nominee

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Number

Percentage

Number

Percentage

Stephen Griggs

31,503,711

88.55 %

4,074,221

11.45 %

Steven J. Glover

31,528,652

88.62 %

4,049,280

11.38 %

Mark W. Mitchell

31,528,652

88.62 %

4,049,280

11.38 %

Calvin Younger

35,562,451

99.96 %

15,481

0.04 %

Iain Stewart

35,562,451

99.96 %

15,481

0.04 %
About Genesis

Genesis is an integrated land developer and residential home builder with a strategy to grow its portfolio of well-located, entitled and unentitled primarily residential lands and serviced lots throughout the Calgary Metropolitan Area.

SOURCE Genesis Land Development Corp.

For further information: Iain Stewart, Chief Executive Officer, Wayne King, Chief Financial Officer, 6240, 333 - 96 Ave NE Calgary AB T3K 0S3, 403-265-8079, [email protected], www.genesisland.com

Organization Profile

Genesis Land Development Corp.

About Genesis Genesis is an integrated, award-winning land developer and residential homebuilder, creating innovative and successful communities in the Calgary Metropolitan Area. Genesis is committed to supporting its communities through partnerships like the Genesis Centre...