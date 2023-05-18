Genesis Reports Voting Results of Election of Directors
18 May, 2023, 16:35 ET
CALGARY, AB, May 18, 2023 /CNW/ - Genesis Land Development Corp. ("Genesis") (TSX: GDC) is pleased to report that at its annual meeting of shareholders held on May 18, 2023 that each of the nominees proposed by management as a director of Genesis were elected as directors.
The detailed results of the vote by ballot are as follows:
|
Nominee
|
Votes For
|
Votes Withheld
|
Number
|
Percentage
|
Number
|
Percentage
|
Stephen Griggs
|
31,503,711
|
88.55 %
|
4,074,221
|
11.45 %
|
Steven J. Glover
|
31,528,652
|
88.62 %
|
4,049,280
|
11.38 %
|
Mark W. Mitchell
|
31,528,652
|
88.62 %
|
4,049,280
|
11.38 %
|
Calvin Younger
|
35,562,451
|
99.96 %
|
15,481
|
0.04 %
|
Iain Stewart
|
35,562,451
|
99.96 %
|
15,481
|
0.04 %
Genesis is an integrated land developer and residential home builder with a strategy to grow its portfolio of well-located, entitled and unentitled primarily residential lands and serviced lots throughout the Calgary Metropolitan Area.
SOURCE Genesis Land Development Corp.
For further information: Iain Stewart, Chief Executive Officer, Wayne King, Chief Financial Officer, 6240, 333 - 96 Ave NE Calgary AB T3K 0S3, 403-265-8079, [email protected], www.genesisland.com
