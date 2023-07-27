Genesis Reports 2023 Second Quarter Results

CALGARY, AB, July 27, 2023 /CNW/ - Genesis Land Development Corp. (TSX: GDC) (the "Corporation" or "Genesis") reported its financial and operating results for the three months ("Q2") and six months ended June 30, 2023 ("YTD"). Genesis is an integrated land developer and residential home builder with a strategy to grow its portfolio of well-located, entitled and unentitled primarily residential lands and serviced lots throughout the Calgary Metropolitan Area ("CMA").

The following are highlights of Genesis financial results for the first half of 2023:

2023 Highlights (Q2 2023 and YTD 2023)

Progress on Business Plan: During 2023, Genesis has continued to execute its growth business plan. Genesis achieved some significant milestones in 2022, with the removal of Growth Management Overlays ("GMOs") and in 2023, with receiving final development approvals enabling Genesis to proceed with development of our Lewiston and Logan Landing communities in 2023. Subsequent to June 30, 2023 , Genesis received Outline Plan and Land Use approval from the City of Calgary for the 157 acres it acquired in Q2 2022, in the Belvedere ASP. Final approvals required prior to commencement of site servicing activity are expected to be received this fall. More growth is coming through expansion of its home building division. Genesis has contracted to purchase 505 lots through third party developers. In all, Genesis is now building homes in 9 communities which provides additional growth opportunities.

Genesis generated revenue of in YTD 2023 up from achieved in YTD 2022. Q2 2023 revenues of were higher when compared to generated in Q2 2022. Net Earnings in YTD 2023 were $4.3 Million : Net earnings attributable to equity shareholders in YTD 2023 were $4.3 million ( $0.07 net earnings per share - basic and diluted), compared to net loss attributable to equity shareholders of $0.4 million ( $0.01 loss per share - basic and diluted) in YTD 2022. Net earnings attributable to equity shareholders in Q2 2023 were $4.1 million (( $0.07 net earnings per share - basic and diluted), compared to net earnings attributable to equity shareholders of $0.01 million ( $0.00 earnings per share - basic and diluted) in Q2 2022.

In YTD 2023, Genesis sold 166 residential lots (75 to third-party builders and 91 through its home building division, GBG), an increase of 196% from 56 lots in YTD 2022 (6 to third-party builders and 50 through GBG). In Q2 2023, Genesis sold 104 residential lots (45 to third-party builders and 59 through GBG), an increase of 333% from 24 lots in Q2 2022 (2 to third-party builders and 22 through GBG). 129 Homes Sold : In YTD 2023, Genesis sold 129 homes, an increase of 93% from the 67 sold in YTD 2022. In Q2 2023, Genesis sold 69 homes, an increase of 92% from the 36 sold in Q2 2022.

: In YTD 2023, Genesis sold 129 homes, an increase of 93% from the 67 sold in YTD 2022. In Q2 2023, Genesis sold 69 homes, an increase of 92% from the 36 sold in Q2 2022. 132 New Home Orders in Q2 2023: During Q2 2023, Genesis had 132 new home orders compared to 23 for Q2 2022. New home orders for the six months ended June 30, 2023 were 156 units compared to 198 units for the same period in 2022. As of June 30, 2023 , Genesis had 232 outstanding new home orders, compared to 272 as at June 30, 2022 .

During Q2 2023, Genesis had 132 new home orders compared to 23 for Q2 2022. New home orders for the six months ended were 156 units compared to 198 units for the same period in 2022. As of , Genesis had 232 outstanding new home orders, compared to 272 as at . Cash on Hand of $40.2 Million : On June 30, 2023 , Genesis had $40.2 million in cash and cash equivalents and loan and credit facilities of $60.1 million which is 15% of the total book value of assets.

Selected Financial Results and Operating Data:







Three months ended

June 30, Six months ended

June 30, ($000s, except for per share items or unless otherwise noted) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Key Financial Data









Total revenues 53,188 22,211 90,537 42,590 Net earnings (loss) attributable to equity shareholders 4,093 97 4,253 (399) Net earnings (loss) per share - basic and diluted 0.07 0.00 0.07 (0.01) Cash flows from (used in) operating activities 7,590 (12,891) 15,624 (39,333) Cash flows from (used in) operating activities per share - basic and diluted 0.13 (0.22) 0.27 (0.69) Key Operating Data







Land Development







Total residential lots sold (units) 104 24 166 56 Residential lot revenues (1) 15,480 4,746 25,350 10,454 Development land revenues 4,242 - 4,242 2,200









Home Building







Homes sold (units) 69 36 129 67 Revenues (2) 42,093 21,524 73,968 38,790 Outstanding new home orders at period end (units)



232 272

(1) Includes residential lot sales to third parties, residential lot sales to GBG and other revenues (2) Includes other revenues and revenues of $8,627,000 for 59 lots in Q2 2023 and $13,023,000 for 91 lots in YTD 2023 purchased by the Home Building division from the Land Development division ($4,059,000 and 22 in Q2 2022; $8,854,000 and 50 in YTD 2022) and sold with the home. These amounts are eliminated on consolidation.

($000s, except for per share items or unless otherwise noted)



As at Jun. 30,

2023 As at Dec. 31,

2022 Key Balance Sheet Data







Cash and cash equivalents



40,215 36,598 Total assets



399,162 364,140 Loan and credit facilities



60,145 65,057 Shareholders' equity



225,825 224,632 Loan and credit facilities to total assets



15 % 18 %



Outlook

Supported by a solid financial position, a backlog of new-home orders, and the strength of Calgary's economy, Genesis continues to add growth opportunities in both its land and housing divisions. Housing price increases in recent years, rapidly increasing interest rates, inflationary pressures, tight labour markets and continuing supply chain constraints are impacting new home orders, and home affordability. These negative factors are being offset by strong housing demand from newcomers to Alberta, the continued historic low supply of homes for sale in the tight Calgary market and the growing economy.

The Calgary Real Estate Board is forecasting an overall reduction in home sales in 2023 in Calgary, to 25,921 units, down from a record high in 2022 of 29,672 units. The Royal Bank of Canada forecasts Alberta GDP to grow by 2.4% in 2023, which is the strongest in Canada but a marked deceleration from the 5.1% growth in 2022. Immigration to both Alberta and the CMA continues to be strong into 2023 as evidenced by the 4% growth in the working age population in the CMA to the end of June 2023 as compared to June 2022. In addition to strong international immigration, people are moving to the CMA from across Canada, with the biggest net inflows coming from the two provinces with the most unaffordable housing markets: Ontario and British Columbia. However, continued mixed economic indicators and general economic uncertainty, lead Genesis to remain cautious in planning and executing its strategic and business plans.

Additional Information

The information contained in this press release should be read in conjunction with the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 and the related Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") dated July 27, 2023 which have been filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Copies of these documents may be obtained via www.sedarplus.ca or our website at www.genesisland.com.

