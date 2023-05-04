Genesis Reports 2023 First Quarter Results

CALGARY, AB, May 4, 2023 /CNW/ - Genesis Land Development Corp. (TSX: GDC) (the "Corporation" or "Genesis") reported its financial and operating results for the three months ("Q1") ended March 31, 2023. Genesis is an integrated land developer and residential home builder with a strategy to grow its portfolio of well-located, entitled and unentitled primarily residential lands and serviced lots throughout the Calgary Metropolitan Area ("CMA").

The following are highlights of Genesis financial results for the first quarter of 2023:

Q1 2023 Highlights

$37.3 Million of Revenues in Q1 2023: Genesis sold 60 homes and 30 residential lots to third parties in Q1 2023 generating revenues of $37.3 million . In Q1 2022, Genesis sold 31 homes, 4 residential lots to third parties and a development land parcel, generating revenues of $20.4 million .





Selected Financial Results and Operating Data:







Three months ended

March 31, ($000s, except for per share items or unless otherwise noted) 2023 2022 Key Financial Data





Total revenues 37,349 20,379 Net earnings (loss) attributable to equity shareholders 160 (496) Net earnings (loss) per share - basic and diluted 0.00 (0.01) Cash flows from (used in) operating activities 8,034 (26,442) Cash flows from (used in) operating activities per share - basic and diluted 0.14 (0.47) Key Operating Data





Land Development



Total residential lots sold (units) 62 32 Residential lot revenues (1) 9,870 5,708 Development land revenues - 2,200 Home Building



Homes sold (units) 60 31 Revenues (2) 31,875 17,266 Outstanding new home orders at period end (units) 169 285













(1) Includes residential lot sales to third parties, residential lot sales to GBG and other revenues (2) Includes other revenues and revenues of $4,396,000 for 32 lots in Q1 2023 purchased by the Home Building division from the Land Development division ($4,795,000 and 28 in Q1 2022) and sold with the home. These amounts are eliminated on consolidation.



($000s, except for per share items or unless otherwise noted)



As at Mar. 31,

2023 As at Dec. 31,

2022 Key Balance Sheet Data







Cash and cash equivalents



28,525 36,598 Total assets



362,416 364,140 Loan and credit facilities



49,454 65,057 Shareholders' equity



226,565 224,632 Loan and credit facilities to total assets



14 % 18 %



Outlook

Supported by a solid financial position, a backlog of new-home orders, and the strength of Calgary's economy, Genesis continues to add growth opportunities in both its land and housing divisions. Housing price increases in recent years, rapidly increasing interest rates, inflationary pressures, tight labour markets and continuing supply chain constraints are impacting new home orders, home affordability and our ability to build new homes. These negative factors are being partially offset by housing demand from newcomers to Alberta, the low supply of homes for sale in the tight Calgary market and the growing economy.

The Calgary Real Estate Board is forecasting an overall reduction in home sales in 2023 in Calgary, to 25,921 units, down from a record high in 2022 of 29,672 units. The Royal Bank of Canada forecasts Alberta GDP to grow by 1.9% in 2023, a marked deceleration from the 4.3% growth in 2022. Immigration to both Alberta and the CMA continues to be strong into 2023 as evidenced by the 3% growth in the working age population in the CMA to the end of March 2023 as compared to March 2022. In addition to strong international immigration, people are moving to the CMA from across Canada, with the biggest net inflows coming from the two provinces with the most unaffordable housing markets, Ontario and BC. Continued mixed economic indicators and general economic uncertainty, lead Genesis to remain cautious in planning and executing its strategic and business plans.

