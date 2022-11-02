Genesis Reports 2022 Third Quarter Results and Declares a Special Dividend of $0.075

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 2, 2022 /CNW/ - Genesis Land Development Corp. (TSX: GDC) (the "Corporation" or "Genesis") reported its financial and operating results for the three months ("Q3") and nine months ended September 30, 2022 ("YTD"). Genesis is an integrated land developer and residential home builder with a strategy to grow its portfolio of well-located, entitled and unentitled primarily residential lands and serviced lots throughout the Calgary Metropolitan Area.

The following are highlights of Genesis financial results for the third quarter of 2022:

2022 Highlights (Q3 2022 and YTD 2022)

Progress on Business Plan: During 2022, Genesis continued to execute its growth oriented business plan. In Q3 2022, Genesis achieved two significant milestones, the removal of Growth Management Overlays ("GMOs") which prohibited development of our Lewiston and Logan Landing lands. Final pre-development approvals appear to be imminent providing Genesis with the possibility of commencing construction of three new communities, Lewiston, Logan Landing and Huxley , in 2023. In addition, through its home building division, Genesis has contracted to purchase 442 lots through third party developers providing growth for our homebuilding division.

New home orders for the nine months ended were 202 units compared to 168 units for the same period in 2021. The Corporation ended the third quarter of 2022 with 231 outstanding new home orders, compared to 111 at the end of Q3 2021. $43.6 Million of Revenues in Q3 2022: In Q3 2022, Genesis sold 45 homes, 54 residential lots to third parties and two development land parcels generating aggregate revenues of $43.6 million . In Q3 2021, Genesis sold 47 homes, 38 residential lots to third parties and three development land parcels generating aggregate revenues of $35.0 million .

In Q3 2022, Genesis sold 45 homes, 54 residential lots to third parties and two development land parcels generating aggregate revenues of . In Q3 2021, Genesis sold 47 homes, 38 residential lots to third parties and three development land parcels generating aggregate revenues of . Dividend Declared: The Corporation declared an unconditional special cash dividend of $0.075 per common share for a total of $4.265 million on November 2, 2022 , payable on December 15, 2022 to shareholders of record on November 28, 2022. Pursuant to subsection 89(14) of the Income Tax Act ( Canada ) the dividend qualifies as an eligible dividend for Canadian federal income tax purposes.

The Corporation declared an unconditional special cash dividend of per common share for a total of on , payable on to shareholders of record on November 28, 2022. Pursuant to subsection 89(14) of the Income Tax Act ( ) the dividend qualifies as an eligible dividend for Canadian federal income tax purposes. Land Acquisitions: In Q3 2022, Genesis paid $6.7 million to acquire land from two limited partnerships (controlled entities within the consolidated entity). With this transaction Genesis will directly own three land parcels totaling 456 acres in North Conrich, on the eastern edge of Calgary , in Rocky View County. In Q2 2022, Genesis entered into a binding agreement to acquire approximately 160 acres of future residential development land in the southeast sector of the City of Calgary for a total purchase price of up to $30.0 million .

In Q3 2022, Genesis paid to acquire land from two limited partnerships (controlled entities within the consolidated entity). With this transaction Genesis will directly own three land parcels totaling 456 acres in North Conrich, on the eastern edge of , in Rocky View County. In Q2 2022, Genesis entered into a binding agreement to acquire approximately 160 acres of future residential development land in the southeast sector of the for a total purchase price of up to . Cash on Hand of $18.5 Million : On September 30, 2022 , Genesis had $18.5 million in cash and cash equivalents and loan and credit facilities of $40.7 million which is 12% of the total book value of assets.

Selected Financial Results and Operating Data:







Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, ($000s, except for per share items or unless otherwise noted) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Key Financial Data









Total revenues 43,610 34,988 86,200 83,230 Net earnings attributable to equity shareholders 1,857 2,615 1,458 6,625 Net earnings per share - basic and diluted 0.04 0.06 0.03 0.15 Cash flows (used in) from operating activities (2,737) 1,247 (42,070) 8,714 Cash flows (used in) from operating activities per share - basic and diluted (0.05) 0.03 (0.74) 0.20

Selected Financial Results and Operating Data (continued):







Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, ($000s, except for per share items or unless otherwise noted) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Key Operating Data







Land Development







Total residential lots sold (units) 74 85 130 198 Residential lot revenues 12,170 13,677 22,624 32,672 Development land revenues 7,453 4,945 9,653 5,870









Home Building







Homes sold (units) 45 47 112 140 Revenues (1) 28,091 24,095 66,881 66,392 Outstanding new home orders at period end (units)



231 111



(1) Includes other revenues and revenues of $4,104,000 for 20 lots in Q3 2022 and $12,958,000 for 70 lots in YTD 2022 purchased by the Home Building division from the Land Development division ($7,729,000 and 47 in Q3 2021; $21,704,000 and 140 in YTD 2021) and sold with the home. These amounts are eliminated on consolidation.









($000s, except for per share items or unless otherwise noted)



As at Sept. 30, 2022 As at Dec. 31, 2021 Key Balance Sheet Data







Cash and cash equivalents



18,536 63,975 Total assets



339,075 324,929 Loan and credit facilities



40,662 32,668 Shareholders' equity



225,835 228,624 Loan and credit facilities to total assets



12 % 10 %

Outlook

Supported by a solid financial position, a strong new-home market and continued strength in the Calgary economy, Genesis remains well-positioned to take advantage of growth opportunities.

Driven by the strong oil and natural gas prices and continued increases in international and interprovincial immigration, prospects for the local economy are positive. However, increasing interest rates, inflationary pressures and tight labor markets are impacting home affordability. While housing price gains, rising lending rates and consumer inflation are weighing on demand, the supply of homes for sale in the Calgary market remains tight at just over 2.3 months. In its September report, the Calgary Real Estate Board noted that further interest rate increases are expected to slow sales activity, with some slippage in price growth possible in the coming months. Considering market conditions and economic uncertainty, Genesis remains cautious in executing its strategy.

Additional Information

The information contained in this press release should be read in conjunction with the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 and the related Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") dated November 2, 2022 which have been filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Copies of these documents may be obtained via www.sedar.com or our website at www.genesisland.com.

