Genesis Reports 2022 First Quarter Results

CALGARY, AB, May 5, 2022 /CNW/ - Genesis Land Development Corp. (TSX: GDC) (the "Corporation" or "Genesis") reported its financial and operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2022 ("Q1"). Genesis is an integrated land developer and residential home builder owning and developing a growing portfolio of well-located, entitled and unentitled residential, commercial and mixed-use lands and serviced lots throughout the Calgary Metropolitan Area.

The following are highlights of Genesis financial results for the first quarter of 2022:

Q1 2022 Highlights

175 New Home Orders, up 143% from Q1 2021: New home orders for the three months ended March 31, 2022 were 175 units compared to 72 units for the same period in 2021. The Corporation ended the first quarter of 2022 with 285 outstanding new home orders, compared to 124 at the end of Q1 2021.

In Q1 2022, Genesis sold 31 homes, 4 residential lots to third parties and a development land parcel, generating aggregate revenues of . In Q1 2021, Genesis sold 31 homes, 16 residential lots to third parties and a development land parcel held by a controlled limited partnership, generating aggregate revenues of . $0.5 Million Net Loss in Q1 2022 : Net loss attributable to equity shareholders in Q1 2022 was $0.5 million ( $0.01 net loss per share - basic and diluted), compared to net earnings attributable to equity shareholders of $1.3 million ( $0.03 net earnings per share - basic and diluted) in Q1 2021.

Net loss attributable to equity shareholders in Q1 2022 was ( net loss per share - basic and diluted), compared to net earnings attributable to equity shareholders of ( net earnings per share - basic and diluted) in Q1 2021. $29.2 Million Land Acquisition: In Q1 2021, Genesis entered into a binding agreement to acquire approximately 157 acres of future residential development land in the City of Calgary . A non-refundable deposit of $2.2 million was paid in February 2021 . Genesis closed the transaction on April 4, 2022 and paid the balance of $27.0 million to the seller. This project, now called "Huxley", is expected to be under development in 2023.

Selected Financial Results and Operating Data:









Three months ended

March 31, ($000s, except for per share items or unless otherwise noted)



2022 2021 Key Financial Data









Total revenues



20,379 18,713 Net (loss) earnings attributable to equity shareholders



(496) 1,322 Net (loss) earnings per share - basic and diluted



(0.01) 0.03 Cash flows (used in) from operating activities



(26,442) 383 Cash flows (used in) from operating activities per share - basic and diluted

(0.47) 0.01

Selected Financial Results and Operating Data (continued):









Three months ended

March 31, ($000s, except for per share items or unless otherwise noted)



2022 2021 Key Operating Data







Land Development







Total residential lots sold (units)



32 47 Residential lot revenues



5,708 8,581 Development land revenues



2,200 925









Home Building







Homes sold (units)



31 31 Revenues (1)



17,266 13,870 Outstanding new home orders at period end (units)



285 124

(1) Includes other revenues and revenues of $4,795,000 for 28 lots in Q1 2022 purchased by the Home Building division from the Land Development division ($4,663,000 and 31 in Q1 2021) and sold with the home. These amounts are eliminated on consolidation

($000s, except for per share items or unless otherwise noted)



As at Mar. 31,

2022 As at Dec. 31,

2021 Key Balance Sheet Data







Cash and cash equivalents



22,996 63,975 Total assets



311,299 324,929 Loans and credit facilities



15,433 32,668 Shareholders' equity



228,134 228,624 Loans and credit facilities to total assets



5% 10%

Outlook

Supported by a solid financial position, a strong new-home market and a buoyant Alberta economy, Genesis is well-positioned to take advantage of growth opportunities in 2022.

Driven by improved oil and natural gas prices and increases in international and interprovincial immigration, prospects for the local economy are excellent for 2022. The Calgary Real Estate Board reports that Calgary has some of the tightest market conditions seen in over a decade and housing market momentum will continue. Housing price gains, rising lending rates and consumer inflation are expected to weigh on demand in the second half of this year. Nonetheless, persistently tight housing inventories are expected to continue over the next several months. In light of geo-political events and resulting economic uncertainty, Genesis remains cautious in executing its strategy.

