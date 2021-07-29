Genesis Reports 2021 Second Quarter Results

CALGARY, AB, July 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Genesis Land Development Corp. (TSX: GDC) (the "Corporation" or "Genesis") reported its financial and operating results for the three months ("Q2") and six months ended June 30, 2021 ("YTD"). Genesis is an integrated land developer and residential home builder owning and developing a growing portfolio of well-located, entitled and unentitled residential, commercial and mixed-use lands and serviced lots throughout the Calgary Metropolitan Area.

The following are highlights of Genesis financial results for the first half of 2021:

2021 Highlights (Q2 2021 and YTD 2021)

135 New Home Orders, up 63% from YTD 2020: New home orders in YTD 2021 were 135 units compared to 83 units for the same period in 2020. The Corporation ended the second quarter of 2021 with 125 outstanding new home orders, compared to 55 at the end of Q2 2020.

Genesis sold 62 homes, 4 residential lots to third-parties in Q2 2021 generating revenues of . In Q2 2020, Genesis sold 52 homes, 35 residential lots to third-parties and one non-core development land parcel, held by a controlled limited partnership, generating revenues of . $4.0 Million Net Earnings in YTD 2021: Net earnings attributable to equity shareholders in YTD 2021 were $4.0 million ( $0.10 net earnings per share - basic and diluted) compared to net loss attributable to equity shareholders of $3.7 million ( $0.09 net loss per share - basic and diluted) in YTD 2020.

Selected Financial Results and Operating Data:







Three months ended

June 30, Six months ended

June 30, ($000s, except for per share items or unless otherwise noted) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Key Financial Data









Total revenues 29,529 30,725 48,242 54,377 Net earnings (loss) attributable to equity shareholders 2,688 3,644 4,010 (3,739) Net earnings (loss) per share - basic and diluted 0.07 0.09 0.10 (0.09) Cash flows from operating activities 7,084 7,044 7,467 15,232 Cash flows from operating activities per share - basic and diluted 0.17 0.17 0.18 0.36 Key Operating Data







Land Development







Total residential lots sold (units) 66 87 113 119 Residential lot revenues 10,414 14,739 18,995 20,491 Development land revenues - 175 925 9,162









Home Building







Homes sold (units) 62 52 93 82 Revenues (1) 28,427 23,901 42,297 37,989 Outstanding new home orders at period end (units)



125 55

(1) Includes other revenues and revenues of $9,312,000 for 62 lots in Q2 2021 and $13,975,000 for 93 lots in YTD 2021 purchased by the Home Building division from the Land Development division ($8,090,000 and 52 in Q2 2020; $13,265,000 and 82 in YTD 2020) and sold with the home. These amounts are eliminated on consolidation

($000s, except for per share items or unless otherwise noted)



As at Jun. 30, 2021 As at Dec. 31, 2020 Key Balance Sheet Data







Cash and cash equivalents



25,746 29,743 Total assets



275,349 266,494 Loans and credit facilities



18,014 21,470 Shareholders' equity



191,843 187,676 Loans and credit facilities (debt) to total assets



7% 8%

Outlook

The Calgary Metropolitan Area economy has been relatively robust since the latter part of 2020. This has led to lower unemployment levels (9.1% as of June 2021 per the City of Calgary) and a stronger housing market. The Calgary Real Estate Board forecasts that housing market momentum will continue for the remainder of 2021 fueled by low mortgage interest rates, low levels of housing supply, pent up demand and increased demand for suburban single-family homes. Alberta GDP is forecast by RBC Economics to grow by 5.9% in 2021. Despite these positive signs there is still uncertainty as to the depth and duration of the economic recovery and Genesis remains cautious in planning its strategy and operations.

Additional Information

The information contained in this press release should be read in conjunction with the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 and the related Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") dated July 29, 2021 which have been filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Copies of these documents may be obtained via www.sedar.com or our website at www.genesisland.com.

ADVISORIES

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements which constitute forward-looking statements or information ("forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, including Canadian Securities Administrators' National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations, concerning the business, operations and financial performance and condition of Genesis. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "proposed", "scheduled", "future", "likely", "seeks", "estimates", "plans", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved".

Although Genesis believes that the anticipated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions and expectations, the reader should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve assumptions, known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors many of which are beyond the Corporation's control, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Genesis to differ materially from anticipated future results, performance or achievement expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, Genesis cannot give any assurance that its expectations will in fact occur and cautions that actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are based on factors or assumptions made by us with respect to, among other things, opportunities that may or may not be pursued by us; changes in the real estate industry; fluctuations in the Canadian and Alberta economy; changes in the number of lots sold and homes delivered per year; and changes in laws or regulations or the interpretation or application of those laws and regulations. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, plans and strategies relating to adding additional inventory of serviced lots and future residential development land; planning for the development of the next phases of Genesis' communities; obtaining zoning and service approvals; anticipated general economic and business conditions (including in the context of COVID-19); and areas of continued operational focus.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the impact of contractual arrangements and incurred obligations on future operations and liquidity; local real estate conditions, including the development of properties in close proximity to Genesis' properties; the uncertainties of real estate development and acquisition activity; fluctuations in interest rates; ability to access and raise capital on favorable terms; not realizing on the anticipated benefits from transactions or not realizing on such anticipated benefits within the expected time frame; the cyclicality of the oil and gas industry; changes in the Canadian / U.S. dollar exchange rate; labor matters; governmental regulations; general economic and financial conditions; stock market volatility; the impacts of COVID-19 and other risks and factors described from time to time in the documents filed by Genesis with the securities regulators in Canada available at www.sedar.com, including in the Corporation's MD&A under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" and the Corporation's annual information form under the heading "Risk Factors".

Furthermore, the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and, except as required by applicable law, Genesis does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or to revise any of the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For further information: Iain Stewart, CPA, CA, President and Chief Executive Officer; Wayne King, CPA, CA, Chief Financial Officer, 6240, 333 - 96 Ave. NE, Calgary, AB T3K 0S3, P: 403-265-8079, Toll free: 1-800-341-7211, Email: [email protected], Website: www.genesisland.com

