Genesis Land Development Corp. Reports Voting Results of Election of Directors

Genesis Land Development Corp.

May 25, 2022, 18:39 ET

CALGARY, AB, May 25, 2022 /CNW/ - Genesis Land Development Corp. ("Genesis") is pleased to report that at its annual meeting of shareholders held on May 25, 2022 that each of the nominees proposed by management as a director of Genesis were elected as directors.

The detailed results of the vote by ballot are as follows:

Nominee

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Number

Percentage

Number

Percentage

Stephen Griggs

41,990,990

97.15%

1,232,913

2.85%

Steven J. Glover

41,949,765

97.05%

1,274,138

2.95%

Mark W. Mitchell     

41,949,765

97.05%

1,274,138

2.95%

Loudon Owen

41,949,765

97.05%

1,274,138

2.95%

Iain Stewart

42,209,450

97.65%

1,014,453

2.35%
About Genesis

Genesis Land Development Corp. is a land developer and residential home builder in the Calgary Metropolitan Area. The Corporation's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: GDC).

For further information: Iain Stewart, CPA, CA, President and Chief Executive Officer; Wayne King, CPA, CA, Chief Financial Officer, 6240, 333 - 96 Ave. NE Calgary AB T3K 0S3, P: 403-265-8079 Toll free: 1-800-341-7211, Email: [email protected], Website: www.genesisland.com

