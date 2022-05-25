Genesis Land Development Corp. Reports Voting Results of Election of Directors
May 25, 2022, 18:39 ET
CALGARY, AB, May 25, 2022 /CNW/ - Genesis Land Development Corp. ("Genesis") is pleased to report that at its annual meeting of shareholders held on May 25, 2022 that each of the nominees proposed by management as a director of Genesis were elected as directors.
The detailed results of the vote by ballot are as follows:
|
Nominee
|
Votes For
|
Votes Withheld
|
Number
|
Percentage
|
Number
|
Percentage
|
Stephen Griggs
|
41,990,990
|
97.15%
|
1,232,913
|
2.85%
|
Steven J. Glover
|
41,949,765
|
97.05%
|
1,274,138
|
2.95%
|
Mark W. Mitchell
|
41,949,765
|
97.05%
|
1,274,138
|
2.95%
|
Loudon Owen
|
41,949,765
|
97.05%
|
1,274,138
|
2.95%
|
Iain Stewart
|
42,209,450
|
97.65%
|
1,014,453
|
2.35%
Genesis Land Development Corp. is a land developer and residential home builder in the Calgary Metropolitan Area. The Corporation's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: GDC).
SOURCE Genesis Land Development Corp.
For further information: Iain Stewart, CPA, CA, President and Chief Executive Officer; Wayne King, CPA, CA, Chief Financial Officer, 6240, 333 - 96 Ave. NE Calgary AB T3K 0S3, P: 403-265-8079 Toll free: 1-800-341-7211, Email: [email protected], Website: www.genesisland.com
