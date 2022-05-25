Genesis Land Development Corp. Reports Voting Results of Election of Directors

CALGARY, AB, May 25, 2022 /CNW/ - Genesis Land Development Corp. ("Genesis") is pleased to report that at its annual meeting of shareholders held on May 25, 2022 that each of the nominees proposed by management as a director of Genesis were elected as directors.

The detailed results of the vote by ballot are as follows:

Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld

Number Percentage Number Percentage Stephen Griggs 41,990,990 97.15% 1,232,913 2.85% Steven J. Glover 41,949,765 97.05% 1,274,138 2.95% Mark W. Mitchell 41,949,765 97.05% 1,274,138 2.95% Loudon Owen 41,949,765 97.05% 1,274,138 2.95% Iain Stewart 42,209,450 97.65% 1,014,453 2.35%

About Genesis

Genesis Land Development Corp. is a land developer and residential home builder in the Calgary Metropolitan Area. The Corporation's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: GDC).

SOURCE Genesis Land Development Corp.

For further information: Iain Stewart, CPA, CA, President and Chief Executive Officer; Wayne King, CPA, CA, Chief Financial Officer, 6240, 333 - 96 Ave. NE Calgary AB T3K 0S3, P: 403-265-8079 Toll free: 1-800-341-7211, Email: [email protected], Website: www.genesisland.com